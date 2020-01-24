Black 'rock' from AD 79 Italy eruption is part of exploded brain

It looks like a piece of rock - black, shiny and unexceptional.

But Italian anthropologists say the fragment is actually part of an exploded brain from an unfortunate victim of the volcanic eruption of Italy's Mount Vesuvius in AD 79.

The discovery -- published on Thursday in The New England Journal of Medicine -- is a rarity in archaeology, and researchers called the find from the ruins of Herculaneum near Pompeii "sensational".

Scholars who for years have studied the grisly remains of those trapped by ash, lava and toxic gasses when the volcano erupted in southern Italy were intrigued by a curious glassy material found inside one victim's skull.

"In October 2018, I was able to look at these remnants and I saw that something was shimmery in the shattered skull," Pier Paolo Petrone, one of the researchers, told AFP.

Petrone, a forensic anthropologist from the University of Naples Federico II, said he was "pretty sure this material was human brain".

Further analysis by Piero Pucci from the CEINGE advanced biotech centre in Naples confirmed that it did indeed contain bits of proteins and fatty acids from hair and brain tissue.

Herculaneum, named after the Greek god Hercules, was a popular resort town for the rich northwest of Pompeii when Vesuvius erupted. The molten lava covered the city and everything in it 16 metres (50 feet) deep, later solidifying and preserving organic remains.