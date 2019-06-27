Blameless British grandmother, 93, gets her 'dying wish' - to be arrested

To her great delight, Josie Bird was handcuffed by officers and taken to the local police station.
PHOTO: Twitter/Pam Smith
Reuters

LONDON - A British grandmother who has never strayed onto the wrong side of the law in all her 93 years has fulfilled one of her dearest wishes - to be arrested.

To her great delight, Josie Bird was handcuffed by officers and taken to the local police station.

Her granddaughter Pam Smith said in a tweet that Bird hadn't been in the best health recently and that she "wanted to be arrested for something before it's too late".

She had been well-behaved all her life and "wanted to know what it was like to be naughty".

Smith told The Manchester Evening News that Bird's wish to be arrested came from a love of watching police dramas and that the whole experience was very exhilarating for her.

Two off-duty officers arrested her and accused her of robbing a shop, she said.

They then handcuffed her and drove her to the local police station, but, instead of putting her in a cell, they gave her tea and cake.

"On this occasion and for a short period of time we were able to fulfil the wishes of an elderly lady, and give her a day to remember," said Chief Inspector Denise Pye of Greater Manchester Police in northern England.

"We're glad to see that we were able to make an elderly lady smile and tick one thing off her bucket list," she added in a statement.

More about

Senior citizens
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

#Joeyjios: We tried durian hotpot and it wasn&#039;t disgusting
#Joeyjios: We tried durian hotpot and it wasn't disgusting
Mum&#039;s quick reflexes save baby from falling over ledge, and she doesn&#039;t even drop her phone
Mum's quick reflexes save baby from falling over ledge, and she doesn't even drop her phone
Hong Huifang at ease letting daughter Tay Ying spread her wings in China
Hong Huifang at ease letting daughter Tay Ying spread her wings in China
This lifehack teaches you how to order &#039;cai fan&#039; like a pro
This lifehack teaches you how to order 'cai fan' like a pro
Boy in Taiwan has nerves severed after toilet sink breaks
Toilet sink in Taiwan breaks, leaning boy gets cut badly
Singtel CEO Chua Sock Koong&#039;s pay nearly halved, telco to monetise some loss-making digital businesses
Singtel CEO Chua Sock Koong's pay nearly halved, telco to monetise some loss-making digital businesses
Two men nabbed for trying to smuggle over $2m cash into Singapore through Tuas
Two men nabbed for trying to smuggle over $2m cash into Singapore through Tuas
Man takes photo of commuter on MRT hogging seat with bag, gets flamed instead
Man takes photo of commuter on MRT hogging seat with bag, gets flamed instead
Man fined $3,000 after molesting woman, touching her thigh despite her pleas
Man fined $3,000 after molesting woman, touching her thigh despite her pleas
Driver, 18, arrested after taking car without owner&#039;s consent and overturning it at Jurong West
Driver, 18, arrested after taking car without owner's consent and overturning it at Jurong West
Chinese woman bungee jumps from 300m to deliver lunch for work colleagues
Chinese woman bungee jumps from 300m to deliver lunch for work colleagues
3-year-old girl in China stuck in claw machine after climbing in for Pikachu doll
3-year-old girl in China stuck in claw machine after climbing in for Pikachu doll

LIFESTYLE

This JB mall is home to Malaysia&#039;s largest inflatable playground - but only till June 30
This JB mall is home to Malaysia's largest inflatable playground - but only till June 30
Second Raffles Hotel set to open in Singapore on Sentosa in 2022
Second Raffles Hotel set to open in Singapore on Sentosa in 2022
Good deals must share June 24-30: 50% off Foodpanda delivery and other 1-for-1 deals
50% off Foodpanda delivery and other 1-for-1 deals this week
Singapore-born &#039;Rainbow Lady&#039; finds fame through wacky fashion sense that helped her overcome depression
Singapore-born 23-year-old finds fame as 'Rainbow Lady' of Texas

Home Works

5 not-so-common surface materials to consider
5 not-so-common surface materials to consider
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
8 tips for tile shopping
8 tips for tile shopping

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Is 50 the new 20? Irene Wan and Candy Lo stun fans with timeless beauty
Is 50 the new 20? Irene Wan and Candy Lo stun fans with timeless beauty
US media company gets slammed for calling dried cuttlefish Singaporeans&#039; alternative to chewing gum
US media company gets slammed for calling dried cuttlefish Singaporeans' alternative to chewing gum
Malaysian women find hidden camera in holiday apartment while vacationing in Portugal
Booking.com suspends apartment after hidden camera claims, refunds customer
Bicentennial events that will make you feel more Singaporean before National Day
Bicentennial events that will make you feel more Singaporean before National Day

SERVICES