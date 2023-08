TOKYO — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold a virtual meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin on Monday (Aug 14), the US State Department said.

Leaders of the three nations are due to meet on Aug 18 at the US presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland, according to Japanese media.

