Boat stuck above Niagara Falls for over a century moves downriver

Niagara Falls.
PHOTO: Pexels
AFP

MONTREAL, Canada - An iron boat stuck above Niagara Falls for more than a century has moved because of severe weather, a park official said.

"We think it's about 50 metres down the river from its original location," Jim Hill, senior manager of heritage for Niagara Parks, said in a video posted online, adding that the vessel "flipped on its side."

Rain and strong winds that hit the region on Thursday night were responsible for moving the boat, according to local media.

Known as the "Iron Scow," the boat is an iconic feature of Niagara Falls and had been stuck in the rocks about 600 meters from the edge of the falls.

The boat broke loose from a tug on August 6, 1918, leaving two men stranded aboard, but they were rescued the following day, according to Niagara Parks.

"It looks secure at the moment, however, if there's severe weather that comes along, it may shift it some more," Niagara Parks CEO David Adames told the CBC.

Every year, millions of tourists visit Niagara Falls, which is made up of three waterfalls spread across the United States and Canada.

More about
Canada weather

