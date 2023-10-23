'Bobi knows he's deeply loved': World's oldest dog dies at 31

The world's oldest dog, Bobi, died on Saturday (Oct 21) at the age of 31.

Sharing the tragic news on Monday morning, veterinarian Dr Karen Becker wrote in a Facebook post: "Is there ever enough time? I think not. Last night, this sweet boy earned his wings.

"Godspeed, Bobi. You’ve taught the world all you were meant to teach."

Dr Becker first met Bobi in February after he was named the world's oldest living dog by Guinness World Records. At the time of the certification, Bobi was 30 years and 266 days old.

She was also present at the dog's birthday party on May 11 when it turned 31, according to The Portugal News.

Hailing from Leiria, Portugal, Bobi was a pure-bred Rafeiro do Alentejo, with an average life expectancy of 12 to 14 years.

The secret to his longevity? Fresh, diverse and "good human food", Dr Becker told the news outlet then.

"Bobi eats fish every day. He selects herbs and vegetables that he would like to eat," the vet explained, adding that the dog also had a life "without great stress".

"Bobi knows he's deeply loved," said his owner, Leonel Costa.

The previous title holder of world's oldest dog was Bluey, an Australian cattle-dog that lived for 29 years and five months.

