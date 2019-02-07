Body found in London garden of stowaway who fell from Kenya Airways jet

PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

LONDON - The body of a man thought to have been a stowaway who fell from the landing gear of a Kenya Airways flight on its way into Heathrow Airport has been found in a garden in London, police said on Monday.

London's Metropolitan Police said they were called to a home in Clapham in south London on Sunday after the body was found. A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out and the man has not yet been identified.

"At this point, police believe the man was a stowaway and had fallen from the landing gear of an inbound Kenya Airways flight to Heathrow Airport," police said in a statement.

"A bag, water and some food were discovered in the landing gear compartment once it landed at the airport."

