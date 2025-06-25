Body found in search of Swiss village buried by glacier debris

ZURICH — Search parties combing the Swiss Alpine village that was buried last month after the collapse of a glacier have found human remains, police said.

Police did not confirm if the remains were of a 64-year-old man who was reported missing in Blatten after it was engulfed by millions of cubic metres of ice, mud and rock.

The village's 300 residents had already been evacuated earlier in May after part of the mountain behind the Birch Glacier began to crumble.

"As part of a coordinated search operation in the Tennmatten area of Blatten, human remains were found and recovered," Valais Cantonal Police said late on Tuesday.

Formal identification of the remains is now underway, the police said.

