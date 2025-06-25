Award Banner
Award Banner
world

Body found in search of Swiss village buried by glacier debris

Body found in search of Swiss village buried by glacier debris
Police control the entry to the village, near the scene where a crumbling glacier partially collapsed and tumbled, at the village of Blatten, Switzerland June 2, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONJune 25, 2025 9:00 AM

ZURICH — Search parties combing the Swiss Alpine village that was buried last month after the collapse of a glacier have found human remains, police said.

Police did not confirm if the remains were of a 64-year-old man who was reported missing in Blatten after it was engulfed by millions of cubic metres of ice, mud and rock.

The village's 300 residents had already been evacuated earlier in May after part of the mountain behind the Birch Glacier began to crumble.

"As part of a coordinated search operation in the Tennmatten area of Blatten, human remains were found and recovered," Valais Cantonal Police said late on Tuesday.

Formal identification of the remains is now underway, the police said.

[[nid:718505]]

SwitzerlandNatural Disastersclimate changeMissingdeaths
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.