Boeing CEO accused of telling 'half-truths' in 737 MAX hearing

Muilenburg acknowledged errors in failing to give pilots more information on MCAS before the crashes, as well as for taking months to disclose that it had made optional an alarm that alerts pilots to a mismatch of flight data on the 737 MAX.

"We've made mistakes and we got some things wrong. We're improving and we're learning," he said.

On Tuesday, US Representative Peter DeFazio, who heads the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee that will hear from Muilenburg on Wednesday, said in a written statement for the hearing that the panel was aware of "at least one case where a Boeing manager implored the then-Vice President and General Manager of the 737 programme to shut down the 737 MAX production line because of safety concerns, several months before the Lion Air crash in October 2018."

Boeing did not immediately comment.

"Something went drastically wrong, a total of 346 people died, and we have a duty to fix it," DeFazio added.

Senator Jon Tester noted Boeing had won approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to avoid having to add new crew alerts because it would have been expensive. "It wouldn't have happened if FAA would have been doing their job and it also wouldn't have happened if you had known what the hell was going on," he said.

Tester, a Montana senator, said widescale changes were needed. "I would walk before I would get on a 737 MAX. I would walk. There is no way ... You shouldn't be cutting corners and I see corners being cut."

Taking turns to grill Muilenburg during his first appearance at a hearing on Capitol Hill in the year since the first crash in Indonesia, senators suggested Boeing had not been completely honest and expressed dismay that the 2016 instant messages did not prompt an immediate reaction from the company.

Senator Ted Cruz said he could not understand why the messages did not prompt an immediate response from Boeing senior management, saying the exchange about the problems "describes what happened in Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines."