Boeing dismisses CEO to restore confidence over 737 Max crisis

WASHINGTON - Boeing has ousted chief executive Dennis Muilenburg in an attempt by the world’s biggest planemaker to restore confidence as a prolonged crisis has seen it halt production of its best-selling 737 Max jetliner following two fatal crashes.

Monday’s (Dec 23) sacking coincides with Boeing struggling to mend relations with the regulators it needs to win over to get the grounded 737 back in the air.

It also needs to regain trust with passengers and airline customers.

Chairman David Calhoun will take over as CEO and president, effective from Jan 13, Boeing said.

“The board of directors decided that a change in leadership was necessary to restore confidence in the company moving forward as it works to repair relationships with regulators, customers, and all other stakeholders,” it said in a statement.

Muilenburg could not immediately be reached for comment.

Boeing shares, which have dropped more than 20 per cent over the past nine months, rose nearly 4 per cent in early trading.

The ousting of the company veteran followed a week of dramatic setbacks for Boeing, from a decision to halt production of the 737, to a public slap-down from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a ratings downgrade and a space launch glitch on Friday.