Boeing settles more than half of Lion Air crash lawsuits: Lawyer

CHICAGO - Boeing has settled more than half of some 118 claims related to the fatal crash of a Lion Air flight on a 737 Max aircraft in October 2018, attorney Dan Webb said at a court hearing on Thursday (Nov 21).

Webb, a former US attorney and veteran litigator, recently joined Boeing's legal team to defend the company in cases related to the Lion Air crash in Indonesia that killed all 189 on board and another deadly 737 Max crash on a flight operated by Ethiopian Airlines five months later.

Webb said 63 or 64 of the Lion Air cases had settled or were close to settlement.

He did not disclose the settlement amount.

The second crash, which killed all 157 on board after nose-diving soon after take-off from Addis Ababa in March, led to a global grounding of the Boeing 737 Max that is still ongoing and a crisis for the world's biggest planemaker.

Chicago-based Boeing has come under intense scrutiny for the development of the Max and the safety system known as MCAS, for Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, that played a role in both crashes, as well as how much it had told pilots about the new system.

Boeing chief executive officer Dennis Muilenburg acknowledged at congressional hearings in Washington last month that the company had "made mistakes and got some things wrong."

He has apologised for the lives lost in the crashes.

Some Lion Air cases settled in September for at least US$1.2 million (S$1.6 million) per claim, sources told Reuters at the time.

While some of the Ethiopian crash victim families are considering a settlement, many are pursuing a jury trial, where an award can be much larger.