Boeing wants it to fly, but travellers fear the 737 MAX

On September 12, Boeing started putting out 30-second videos in which employees tout its planes' safety, hoping to reassure travellers about the 737 MAX that's been grounded worldwide since two crashes that killed 346 people.

"Safety is at the core of our business. We have put hundreds of engineers to work to ensure that this airplane is 100 per cent ready," says Jennifer Henderson, chief test pilot for the 737, in one of the clips.

"When the 737 MAX returns to service I will absolutely put my family on this airplane," she stressed.

But on a Facebook page for Boeing enthusiasts where the clip was posted, the response is negative.

"Well, I think she could not say it would be unsafe," one member quipped, as Boeing faces the Herculean task of trying to regain the confidence of civil aviation authorities and the public, seven months after the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines MAX that killed 157 people.