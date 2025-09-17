Bolsonaro taken to hospital after feeling sick, son says

SAO PAULO — Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been taken to a hospital in capital Brasilia after feeling sick, his son said on Tuesday (Sept 16).

Bolsonaro has shown recurring intestinal issues since he was stabbed while campaigning in 2018, including at least six related surgeries, the last one being a 12-hour-long procedure in April.

His son, Flavio, said in a post on X that the former leader had severe hiccups, vomiting and low blood pressure.

Bolsonaro underwent a series of medical treatments in Brasilia on Sunday, including laboratory tests and surgical removal of skin lesions.

Last week, the former president was sentenced by a Supreme Court panel to 27 years and three months in prison for plotting a coup after he lost the 2022 election.

Bolsonaro has been under house arrest since August for allegedly courting pressure on the courts from US President Donald Trump.

