Boris Johnson is next British PM after winning Conservative Party leadership vote

Mr Boris Johnson beat his rival Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

LONDON - Mr Boris Johnson, the ebullient Brexiteer who has promised to lead Britain out of the European Union with or without a deal by Halloween, will replace Mrs Theresa May as prime minister after winning the leadership of the Conservative Party on Tuesday (July 23). 

His victory catapults the United Kingdom towards a Brexit showdown with the EU and towards a constitutional crisis at home, as British lawmakers have vowed to bring down any government that tries to leave the bloc without a divorce deal. 

Mr Johnson, the face of the 2016 Brexit referendum, won the votes of 92,153 members of the Conservative party, to 46,656 for his rival, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt. 

Mrs May will leave office on Wednesday after going to Buckingham Palace to see Queen Elizabeth, who will formally appoint Mr Johnson before he enters Downing Street. 

The result is a spectacular victory for one of Britain’s most flamboyant politicians, and places an avowed Brexit supporter in charge of the government for the first time since the United Kingdom voted to leave the EU in the shock 2016 referendum. 

But Mr Johnson – known for his ambition, mop of blonde hair, flowery oratory and cursory command of policy detail – takes office at one of the most tumultuous junctures in post-World War Two British history. 

DIVIDED KINGDOM 

The 2016 Brexit referendum showed a United Kingdom divided about much more than the European Union, and has fuelled soul-searching about everything from regional secession and immigration to capitalism, the legacy of empire, and modern Britishness. 

Brexit, which has already toppled two Conservative prime ministers, will dominate. 

Mr Johnson has pledged to negotiate a new Brexit divorce deal with the EU to secure before Oct 31. 

But if the bloc refuses, as it insists it will, he has promised to leave anyway – “do or die” - on Halloween. 

It is a step that many investors and economists say would send shock waves through world markets and tip the world’s fifth-largest economy into recession or even chaos.

 A Brexit without a divorce deal would also weaken London’s position as the pre-eminent international financial centre while jolting the northern European economy. 

Mr Johnson’s Conservatives have no majority in Parliament and need the support of 10 lawmakers from Northern Ireland’s Brexit-backing Democratic Unionist Party to govern. 

Even then, the majority is wafer-thin – and some lawmakers have threatened to bring down the government, a step that would probably deepen Britain’s political crisis and lead to an election.

More about

Politics and Government Britain Brexit
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Meet the most self-entitled pedestrian ever at Balestier Road
Meet the most self-entitled pedestrian ever at Balestier Road
Woman in China loses leg after getting trapped in escalator, but witnesses say it was her fault
Woman in China loses leg after getting trapped in escalator, but witnesses say it was her fault
DJ Bernard Lim set to remarry and adopt Thai girlfriend&#039;s niece
DJ Bernard Lim set to remarry and adopt Thai girlfriend's niece
Malaysian cancer survivor dies days after wisdom tooth extraction
Malaysian cancer survivor dies days after wisdom tooth extraction
Carina Lau owns diamond tiara said to cost $1.7m; shares even husband Tony Leung doesn&#039;t know the price
Carina Lau owns diamond tiara said to cost $1.7m; shares even husband Tony Leung doesn't know the price
Manchester United remind Singapore again and again they beat us 8-1
Manchester United remind Singapore again and again they beat us 8-1
Private-hire drivers caught hacking Grab, Gojek apps
Private-hire drivers caught hacking Grab, Gojek apps
This travel subscription gives you unlimited stays in 5-star hotels and resorts for $3.4k a month
Now you can pay $3.4k a month for unlimited stays in 5-star hotels and resorts
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki not splitting assets in divorce settlement
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki not splitting assets in divorce settlement
Jho Low relayed messages purportedly from Najib to AmInvestment Bank
Jho Low relayed messages purportedly from Najib to AmInvestment Bank
Good deals must share July 22-28: Free bubble tea, $17 lobster and abalone, $0.99 pizza and other deals
Free bubble tea, $17 lobster and abalone and other deals
7 subtle sales techniques Don Don Donki outlets in Singapore use to get you to spend more
7 subtle sales techniques Don Don Donki outlets in Singapore use to get you to spend more

LIFESTYLE

Daiso&#039;s new store ThreePpy opens in Funan Mall - worth a visit?
Daiso's new store ThreePpy opens in Funan Mall - worth a visit?
What are the best ways to pay for big-ticket items in Singapore?
What are the best ways to pay for big-ticket items in Singapore?
8 penthouses that show what life at the top is like in Singapore
8 penthouses that show what life at the top is like in Singapore
Where to find the best steaks in Singapore
Where to find the best steaks in Singapore

Home Works

8 penthouses that show what life at the top is like in Singapore
8 penthouses that show what life at the top is like in Singapore
House Tour: $30,000 reno cost for this 2-storey terrace revamp
House Tour: $30,000 reno cost for this 2-storey terrace revamp
House Tour: A blue-and-white three-room HDB home in Chai Chee
House Tour: A blue-and-white three-room HDB home in Chai Chee
How reliable are smart locks?
How reliable are smart locks?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Original &#039;Captain Marvel&#039; Bryan Robson: My grandson can&#039;t understand why people call me that
Man U lacking leaders: Ex-captain Bryan Robson
What type of HDB flats can single Singaporeans buy?
What type of HDB flats can single Singaporeans buy?
Genius or reckless? Chinese boy, 13, attempts to pilot 2 planes by himself
Genius or reckless? Chinese boy, 13, attempts to pilot 2 planes by himself
8-year-old boy in China found with broken needle lodged in his neck for 6 years
8-year-old boy in China found with broken needle lodged in his neck for 6 years

SERVICES