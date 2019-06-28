Bosnian arrested over 2015 Paris attacks: German police

The synchronised shooting and suicide attacks by Islamic State gunmen on the Bataclan concert hall, national stadium and several cafes in Paris killed a total of 130 people.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

German authorities said Thursday (June 27) they had arrested a Bosnian man wanted in connection with the 2015 Paris attacks and are preparing his extradition to Belgium.

The German federal police office and Dresden prosecutors said in a joint statement that the 39-year-old suspect was picked up on the night of June 19-20 on a European arrest warrant issued by the Belgian authorities.

He is accused "of abetting a terrorist organisation linked to the terror attacks, including on the Bataclan concert hall, on November 13, 2015 in Paris".

The German authorities said that he had been targeted in a separate investigation against two Bosnian citizens on suspicion of violating a military weapons control law.

They said that a still ongoing probe led to the whereabouts of the suspect, who was not named.

He was put before a German judge last week on the basis of the European arrest warrant and is in custody for extradition to Belgium.

The synchronised shooting and suicide attacks by Islamic State gunmen in Paris on the Bataclan concert hall, national stadium and several cafes killed a total of 130 people.

The Islamic State group, based in Syria and Iraq, claimed responsibility for the attacks in the French capital, which were allegedly coordinated from Brussels.

IS also claimed responsibility for the suicide bombings that killed 32 people and wounded hundreds of others in the Belgian capital in March 2016.

The same Brussels cell is alleged to have carried out both terror attacks.

More about

terrorism Paris attacks
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

&#039;Forever&#039; no more: Chinese stars Fan Bingbing, Li Chen announce split 2 years after engagement
'Forever' no more: Chinese stars Fan Bingbing, Li Chen announce split 2 years after engagement
1 in 2 Singapore residents feels stressed out by the thought of doing nothing: Survey
1 in 2 Singapore residents feels stressed out by the thought of doing nothing: Survey
Cheating rumours follow Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo divorce; Park Bo Gum denies involvement
Cheating rumours follow Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo divorce; Park Bo Gum denies involvement
Pretty Thai doctor, on first day of work, finds gecko in patient&#039;s ear
Pretty Thai doctor, on first day of work, finds gecko in patient's ear
This made my day: New airline pilot surprises parents by flying them for first time
This made my day: New airline pilot surprises parents by flying them for first time
Apple&#039;s second Singapore store to open at Jewel Changi Airport on July 13
Apple's second Singapore store to open at Jewel Changi Airport on July 13
GrabShoes? Man delivers food and steals customer&#039;s sneakers right after
GrabShoes? Man delivers food and steals customer's sneakers right after
E-scooter rider admits knocking into toddler in Nex shopping mall
E-scooter rider admits knocking into toddler in Nex shopping mall
Malaysian Grab driver praised for picking up Bangladeshi workers after 3 drivers rejected them for being &quot;smelly&quot;
Malaysian Grab driver praised for picking up Bangladeshi workers after 3 drivers rejected them for being "smelly"
Woman takes taxi from Merlion Park to Chinatown Point -- but meter shows different fare from receipt
Woman takes taxi from Merlion Park to Chinatown Point -- but meter shows different fare from receipt
6 men thrown off lorry after collision with DHL truck in Tanah Merah Coast Road
6 men thrown off lorry after collision with DHL truck in Tanah Merah Coast Road
Hong Huifang at ease letting daughter Tay Ying spread her wings in China
Hong Huifang at ease letting daughter Tay Ying spread her wings in China

LIFESTYLE

This lifehack teaches you how to order &#039;cai fan&#039; like a pro
This lifehack teaches you how to order 'cai fan' like a pro
This JB mall is home to Malaysia&#039;s largest inflatable playground - but only till June 30
This JB mall is home to Malaysia's largest inflatable playground - but only till June 30
Sitting in front of TV may be worse for health than desk job
Sitting in front of TV may be worse for health than desk job
Inside the ruthless world of fashion-week photography
Inside the ruthless world of fashion-week photography

Home Works

5 not-so-common surface materials to consider
5 not-so-common surface materials to consider
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
8 tips for tile shopping
8 tips for tile shopping

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese internet mocks street fashionistas who stage their own &#039;cringe-worthy&#039; photo-ops
Chinese internet mocks street fashionistas who stage their own 'cringe-worthy' photo-ops
K-drama golden couple Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki file for divorce
K-drama golden couple Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki file for divorce
Mum&#039;s quick reflexes save baby from falling over ledge, and she doesn&#039;t even drop her phone
Mum's quick reflexes save baby from falling over ledge, and she doesn't even drop her phone
Boy in Taiwan has nerves severed after toilet sink breaks
Boy in Taiwan has nerves severed after toilet sink breaks

SERVICES