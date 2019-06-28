Bosnian arrested over 2015 Paris attacks: German police

The synchronised shooting and suicide attacks by Islamic State gunmen on the Bataclan concert hall, national stadium and several cafes in Paris killed a total of 130 people.

German authorities said Thursday (June 27) they had arrested a Bosnian man wanted in connection with the 2015 Paris attacks and are preparing his extradition to Belgium.

The German federal police office and Dresden prosecutors said in a joint statement that the 39-year-old suspect was picked up on the night of June 19-20 on a European arrest warrant issued by the Belgian authorities.

He is accused "of abetting a terrorist organisation linked to the terror attacks, including on the Bataclan concert hall, on November 13, 2015 in Paris".

The German authorities said that he had been targeted in a separate investigation against two Bosnian citizens on suspicion of violating a military weapons control law.

They said that a still ongoing probe led to the whereabouts of the suspect, who was not named.