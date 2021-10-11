Bosnian man builds rotating house so that his wife has changing views

SRBAC, BOSNIA - Seeking to please his wife, who had wished for a more diversified view from their family house, a Bosnian self-taught innovator has built a rotating house, allowing her to watch the rising sun in one moment and passers-by in the next.

"I got tired of her complaints and frequent refurbishing of our family house and I said, 'I'll build you a rotating house so you can spin it as you wish'," Mr Vojin Kusic, 72, told Reuters, standing in front of his new attention-attracting house.

Situated on a fertile plain in northern Bosnia near the town of Srbac, the house spins around a 7m axis designed by Mr Kusic, with the view of cornfields and farmland changing to forests and a river at a desired speed.

"The house can make a full circle for 24 hours when it's at the slowest speed, while at the fastest spinning, it can make a full circle in 22 seconds," Mr Kusic said.

His wife did not wish to comment on the new house.

Part of the mechanism of Mr Vojin Kusic's rotating house.

PHOTO: Reuters

Mr Kusic said he was inspired by Serbian-American inventors Nikola Tesla and Mihajlo Pupin, and that coming from a poor family without the possibility of a good education had forced him to look for ways to make things by himself.

"This is not an innovation, it only requires will and knowledge, and I had enough time and knowledge," he said, adding that he had built the house completely by himself.

The project took six years to finish, except for time off for a hospital stay due to a heart condition. The house is more resistant to earthquake damage than stationary houses, he said.

"I asked doctors to try to prolong (my life) for at least a year because I have this project in my head, and... nobody will know how to complete it."