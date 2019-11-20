Boy or girl? US parents go too far in gender reveals

A plane crash in Texas, a deadly explosion in Iowa, a massive fire in Arizona -- elaborate baby gender reveal parties, a growing trend among parents in the US, have taken a nightmarish turn.

"It's a girl!" After dropping 350 gallons of pink-coloured water, a small plane flying at low altitude suddenly stalled, crashing in a Texas field.

There were fortunately no victims in the early-September crash, but another such party -- where expecting parents stage elaborate events to reveal their future child's sex -- turned fatal when an Iowa woman, 56, was killed the following month by shrapnel from a pipe bomb.

American parents are no longer satisfied with the traditional gender reveal method: cutting a cake to reveal, after much suspense, a blue interior (for a boy) or a pink one (for a girl).

With the rise of social media, gender reveals have become more and more sophisticated and "extreme," according to Carly Gieseler, a professor of gender and media studies at City University of New York (CUNY).

She has studied the gender reveal trend since its birth at the end of the 2000s.

What started as an "intimate, small gather" has become a "much larger spectacle, a much more grand affair," Gieseler told AFP.

"We've gotten to the point where you have explosions and fireworks, skydivers" appearing all over Instagram or YouTube.

In Gieseler's opinion, gender reveal parties are "kind of filling a void for these communal gatherings that we don't really have as much anymore."

They have become so trendy in the US that "it's almost an expectation of all parents at this point," she said.

And specialised businesses have begun to pop up, all too eager to meet the demand.

'WHO CARES?'

Baseball and golf balls that burst into puffs of pink or blue powder when hit, shooting targets, balloons, garlands, pastries... "There's a huge market," said Gieseler.

It complements another American custom, that of the baby shower -- a party, primarily for women, where an expecting mother is showered with gifts of baby supplies.