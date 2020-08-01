Brave as lions: Zoo heroics save animals from Australia's raging fires

Chad Staples, the Director of Mogo Zoo
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

MOGO, Australia - When everyone else in the Australian town of Mogo fled the flames that tore through surrounding bushland, Chad Staples didn't consider abandoning his family.

By family, he means giraffes, rhinos, lions and gorillas among the 200 residents of Mogo Zoo, which he and 15 staff battled to defend last week from raging bushfires that ravaged dozens of homes and vehicles across the tiny tourist town on New Year's Eve.

When they knew the fires were coming, Staples and his team made a plan to keep flames at bay and save the 65 acre private zoo and its 40 species, including shifting some primates into their own living quarters.

"There's no way we would leave the animals behind. These are family - not things," said Staples.

The survival of the zoo's six zebras, two rhinos, six giraffes, four gorillas, three tigers and six lions, among others, is among the few positive stories to come out of a devastating fire season that has so far killed 26 people.

Giraffes at Mogo Zoo. PHOTO: Reuters

At Mogo Zoo, staff spent New Year's Eve dousing the grounds with hundreds of thousands of litres of water as the fires approached, shifting quickly as winds changed.

Flaming trees collapsed close to animal enclosures as the fire jumped over a stream on two sides of the grounds. The sky turned red and Mogo was in darkness by noon, Staples said.?

A local fire service official stopped by at the zoo and told them no one would be able to come rescue them.

"They were busting a gut to save everyone else," said Staples, who described conditions as "apocalyptic".

"I've never felt heat like that or seen fires that look like that and I never want to see that again."

After the fires, the zoo arranged police escorts to get trucks through roadblocks to make urgent deliveries of hay, vegetables and water to keep the animals alive, he said.

The zoo animals were among the lucky ones. University of Sydney ecologists on Wednesday doubled their estimate of the number of animals killed or injured in the fires to 1 billion.

The 170-year-old town of Mogo was badly hit by some of the fiercest fires seen yet this season, with homes, cars and buses reduced to shells, mangled metal and collapsed rubble.

Gayle Smith, 68, who runs an organic nursery, described her astonishment that her wooden home had survived having defended it from multiple small fires before eventually fleeing.

"It was mind-bending. I felt relief and disbelief seeing it was still here," she said.

Thousands of people have already been left homeless by the fires that have scorched through more than 10.3 million hectares  of land - an area the size of South Korea.

Staples said the zoo was saved because of the staff's good preparation. A big worry, he said, was losing power for electric fences around the enclosures.

"The last thing you want if you're a firefighter is a lion on the loose," he said.

More about
animals Wildfires Australia zoo

TRENDING

Xiang Yun on deaths of close celeb friends: &#039;Not everyone walks with you to the end&#039;
Xiang Yun on deaths of close celeb friends: 'Not everyone walks with you to the end'
ComfortDelGro investigating after MaxiCab driver allegedly parked illegally to eat nasi lemak
'Everyone parks here illegally': Cabby who blocked road to eat nasi lemak
Rats! JB mall under fire for using live hamsters in CNY decorations
Rats! JB mall under fire for using live hamsters in CNY decorations
R.chord Hsieh&#039;s estranged pregnant wife accuses his mistress of offering sex to get fame
R.chord Hsieh's estranged pregnant wife accuses his mistress of offering sex to get fame
I cheated my way to bigger biceps, doing 20,000 bicep curls in 20 minutes with zero effort
I cheated my way to bigger biceps, doing 20,000 bicep curls in 20 minutes with zero effort
Keep on rolling: Man &#039;skis&#039; on roads in CBD
Keep on rolling: Man 'skis' on roads in CBD
Malaysian driver travels over 200km to return wallet to Singaporean Grab passenger
Malaysian driver travels over 200km to return wallet to Singaporean Grab passenger
PewDiePie apologises to Malaysian and Singaporean fans over ‘harsh’ comments
PewDiePie apologises to Malaysian and Singaporean fans over ‘harsh’ comments
Ukrainian plane with at least 170 aboard crashes in Iran
Plane with at least 170 aboard crashes in Iran
Kitty Zhang swears by this shocking Empress Dowager Cixi&#039;s face mask
Kitty Zhang swears by this shocking Empress Dowager Cixi's face mask
&#039;MOH advice&#039; on how not to catch influenza is a hoax
'MOH advice' on how not to catch influenza is a hoax
Mum suspects 7-year-old of stealing. Turns out, he just had a side business
Mum suspects 7-year-old of stealing. Turns out, he just had a side business

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Singapore passport ranked 2nd most powerful in the world, after Japan
Singapore passport ranked 2nd most powerful in the world, after Japan
Places to go in KL other than the Petronas Twin Towers, Petaling Street and KLCC
Places to go in KL other than the Petronas Twin Towers, Petaling Street and KLCC
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
A look inside Virgin Voyages&#039; cruise ship with free Wi-Fi, no buffets and no kids
A look inside Virgin Voyages' cruise ship with free Wi-Fi, no buffets and no kids

Home Works

9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Chinese couple use 7-year-old grandson to save cat
Chinese couple use 7-year-old grandson to save cat
Vietnamese woman&#039;s family can&#039;t recognise her after plastic surgery but she has no regrets
Vietnamese woman's family can't recognise her after plastic surgery but she has no regrets
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions

SERVICES