Brazil arrests 63, levies $8.7 million in fines over fires

A burning tree is seen during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest in Itapua do Oeste, Rondonia State, Brazil, on Sept 11, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
AFP

BRASILIA - Brazil's defence minister said on Monday (Sept 23) 63 people were arrested and issued fines amounting to US$8.7 million (S$11.98 million) after the military was sent to fight raging fires in the Amazon rainforest.

The announcement came as President Jair Bolsonaro arrived in New York to attend the UN General Assembly, where he said he would "reaffirm the sovereignty" of Brazil after the surge in blazes sparked international outcry.

Amid the criticism, Mr Bolsonaro in August authorised the deployment of the military to the Amazon in an operation that was extended to October 24.

Defence minister Fernando Azevedo e Silva told a press conference that the military made 571 land and 250 air raids to combat the fires in the rainforest, a major absorber of carbon dioxide that's home to one of Earth's most concentrated and extensive collections of biological diversity.

Based on research from the country's National Institute for Space Research (INPE), Brazil in August recorded 30,901 fires in the Amazon region, almost triple the 10,421 recorded in the same month in 2018, Azevedo said.

The minister emphasised that the number of fires recorded so far this month in the rainforest was 17,095, well below the historical average for September of 33,426, while acknowledging that concerns remained over fires burning in certain areas, specifically the centre of the forest.

"What was coming, mainly from the outside, was that the Amazon was on fire. We showed the reality, and I think it is far from a burning Amazon," the minister said, speaking alongside a technical team that participated in the operation.

As the number of fires grew in Amazon, Mr Bolsonaro, a far-right leader who has prioritised business over environmental and indigenous preservation, faced criticism within Brazil and abroad.

The Brazilian president hit back, accusing France and Germany of "buying" Brazil's sovereignty after the G-7 group of rich democracies offered US$20 million in Amazon fire aid.

More about
Brazil forest fires

TRENDING

Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her &#039;scary&#039; and a &#039;witch&#039;
Rosamund Kwan looks old at 57th birthday party, netizen calls her 'scary' and a 'witch'
Chinese student throws alleged bully off 4th floor of school building
Chinese student throws alleged bully off 4th floor of school building
62-year-old taxi driver and 2 passengers taken to hospital after accident with car in Chinatown
62-year-old taxi driver and 2 passengers taken to hospital after accident with car in Chinatown
Woman in Malaysia collapses, dies after seeing group smash car outside her home that was later razed
Woman in Malaysia collapses, dies after seeing group smash car outside her home that was later razed
Dead baby discovered in clogged toilet at Malaysia bus terminal
Dead baby discovered in clogged toilet at Malaysia bus terminal
I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
I carried a $4,000 Chanel to see what the hype was all about -- but it only convinced me luxury bags are not for everyone
&#039;We live like a normal married couple&#039;: He&#039;s HIV-positive but she doesn&#039;t mind
He's HIV-positive, she's not: 'We live like a normal married couple'
Thai divers spot great white shark in waters off Bali
Thai divers spot great white shark in waters off Bali
65-year-old cyclist in e-scooter accident on life support, family told to prepare for the worst
65-year-old cyclist in e-scooter accident on life support, family told to prepare for the worst
Teen killers cry non-stop in lockup after allegedly causing baby&#039;s death
Teen killers cry non-stop in lockup after allegedly causing baby's death
Cecilia Cheung opens a fashion boutique, becomes &#039;neighbours&#039; with ex-husband Nicholas Tse
Cecilia Cheung becomes 'neighbours' with ex-husband Nicholas Tse
Apple cider vinegar: Katy Perry and Victoria Beckham swear by it, but health experts are not convinced
Apple cider vinegar: Katy Perry and Victoria Beckham swear by it, but health experts are not convinced

LIFESTYLE

Escape the haze and fly to... Russia? Country waives $100 e-visa fee for Singaporeans from Oct 1
Escape the haze and fly to... Russia? Country waives $100 e-visa fee for Singaporeans from Oct 1
Cheaper fares on Scoot, $40 buffet-karaoke, McDonald&#039;s 1-for-1 Big Breakfast &amp; other deals this week
Cheaper fares on Scoot after airline scraps payment processing fees globally
Haze in Singapore: Why babies, toddlers, preschoolers and primary school children need not wear N95 mask
Haze in Singapore: Why babies and young children need not wear N95 mask
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio

Home Works

How to keep your bathroom clean longer
How to keep your bathroom clean longer
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
8 trendy Taobao buys to make your home look the way you want
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?
Whistling windows: How to prevent and fix narrow gaps on aluminium windows?
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio
10 young interior design firms with impressive portfolio

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian dad delivers baby at home with help from emergency hotline
Malaysian dad delivers baby at home with help from emergency hotline
Indonesian cops in trouble after firing guns to enliven party
Bang bang: Men in Indonesia fire guns into air to enliven party
36 years and spicy as ever, Red Hot Chili Peppers turn the heat up at F1 finale
36 years and spicy as ever, Red Hot Chili Peppers turn the heat up at F1 finale
Gwen Stefani&#039;s fans were &#039;kiasu&#039; but her F1 concert was totally worth the money
Gwen Stefani's fans were 'kiasu' but her F1 concert was totally worth the money

SERVICES