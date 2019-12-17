Brazil granny turned lingerie model shines light on older women

SAO PAULO - Wearing nothing but a lacy bra and matching panties, Brazilian grandmother Helena Schargel strikes a seductive pose during a photo shoot featuring her latest lingerie designs for women over 60.

"Wonderful, marvellous," the photographer gushes as Schargel, 79, stares confidently into the camera in a converted warehouse in Sao Paulo.

After decades working for a fabric company, the lithe and energetic Schargel emerged from retirement more than two years ago on a mission to drag older women out of obscurity.

Her tactic? Sexy fashion designed especially for them - and modelled by her.

"This project has a clear goal: to make women visible," Schargel told Agence France-Presse at her elegantly furnished apartment in Brazil's biggest city.

Schargel has launched several underwear collections with Brazil's Recco Lingerie. An activewear line with the company Alto Giro was unveiled this year and more are in the works, she says.

Schargel, who helps with the designs, says Brazilian women over 60 have long been overlooked by fashion companies, society - and even themselves.

She shares words of encouragement on her Instagram account, where she has nearly 18,000 mainly women followers, of all ages.

Messages such as "take a risk" and "you can do anything" pepper her feed, which receive hundreds, sometimes thousands, of likes and comments.

"I never thought about how old I was, never - this never worried me," says Schargel, describing the popularity of plastic surgery in Brazil as "madness".

"It was only a few years ago that I realised I was no longer 33."

NO GYM TRIPS

The daughter of Polish immigrants, Schargel began making clothes as a teenager and selling them in her parents' store.