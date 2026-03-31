Brazil's Lula, Flavio Bolsonaro seen tied in presidential run-off, poll shows

SAO PAULO — Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro are seen tied in a simulated run-off for this year's presidential election, a BTG Pactual/Nexus poll showed on Monday (March 30).

First round

Leftist Lula would take between 39 per cent and 42 per cent of the vote in three simulated first-round scenarios with different opponents.

Right-wing challenger Flavio Bolsonaro, meanwhile, is seen taking between 38 per cent and 39 per cent in the same scenarios.

Run-off

Lula and Flavio Bolsonaro are seen tied at 46 per cent in a potential run-off, the poll showed.

About seven per cent of respondents said they would vote for neither of the candidates.

Additional context

Markets have tracked polls closely since imprisoned former President Jair Bolsonaro's endorsement of his son Flavio sent Brazil's currency and equities sliding in December.

The 80-year-old Lula, who defeated the elder Bolsonaro in 2022, will seek a fourth non-consecutive term as president.

In Brazil, if no candidate gets more than 50 per cent of valid votes, the two frontrunners go to a second-round vote, which has happened in every election since 2002.

Nexus surveyed 2,006 people between March 27 to 29. The poll has a margin of error of two percentage points in either direction.

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