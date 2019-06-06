Brazil's Neymar limps off injured in win over Qatar

PHOTO: AFP
Reuters

Brazil lost Neymar to an early ankle injury but were still too strong for Asian champions Qatar on Wednesday in a comfortable 2-0 friendly win in Brasilia.

Neymar limped off in the 17th minute after he appeared to twist his ankle and was carried to the dressing room with his right ankle wrapped in ice.

He was taken to hospital for a scan, where the country's president Jair Bolsonaro, a football fan who had attended the game, had his photo taken with the smiling Paris St-Germain striker and wished him a speedy recovery.

Coach Tite told reporters the injury did not appear too serious and that he would wait until the last possible minute to ensure that Neymar did not miss the Copa America that kicks off in just nine days.

"I only saw him at half time, his ankle was swollen," Tite said. "It shouldn’t be a very serious injury. I am hoping that he recovers quickly.

"Neymar is a special player."

The injury capped a horrible few days for the Paris St-Germain striker, who was stripped of the captaincy last month and was last weekend accused of rape in a case that has dominated the headlines in his homeland.

Brazil were already leading 1-0 when Neymar departed, courtesy of Richarlison's 16th minute header, and Gabriel Jesus added the second eight minutes later from close range.

The five-times world champions were rarely troubled by a limited Qatar side, who missed a VAR-assisted penalty in injury time.

"We won and the feeling is that we won well," said man of the match Philippe Coutinho.

"We pressured them and we did what we wanted to do."

Once again, though, all attention was focused on Neymar, the world's most expensive player and a polarising figure in the football world.

The controversial striker has suffered several serious injuries dating back to 2014, when a brutal knee in the back from Colombian Juan Camilo Zuniga kept him out of Brazil's World Cup semi-final defeat by Germany.

He injured a metatarsal in his right foot that sidelined him in the months leading up to the 2018 World Cup and an injury to the same foot in January forced him to miss the business end of this season with Paris St-Germain.

"Ney is a great guy," Coutinho added. "I hope the injury isn't anything serious so he can get back training as soon as possible. He's a very important player for our squad."

Brazil face Bolivia in their Copa America opener on June 14 in Sao Paulo.

More about

neymar football Injured
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

She moved to Singapore, quit her lucrative job, acted in Crazy Rich Asians, and made her first movie at 36
She moved to Singapore, quit her lucrative job, acted in Crazy Rich Asians, and made her first movie at 36
Taiwanese supermodel Lin Chi-ling marries Japanese boyband member Akira
Taiwanese supermodel Lin Chi-ling marries Japanese boyband member Akira
Chinese girl suffers constipation for 5 days. The cause? Bubble tea pearls
Doctor's scan reveals undigested bubble tea pearls the cause of girl's severe constipation
Malaysian girl falls asleep in cinema watching Aladdin, wakes up to find &#039;Prince Charming&#039; holding her hand
Malaysian girl falls asleep in cinema watching Aladdin, wakes up to find 'Prince Charming' holding her hand
Student and the internet get shock of their lives after mistaking hanging laundry for hanged person
Student and the internet get shock of their lives after mistaking hanging laundry for hanged person
Kok Kee Wanton Noodle to reopen June 12 at Jalan Besar coffeeshop
Kok Kee Wanton Noodle to reopen June 12 at Jalan Besar coffeeshop
National hockey player, 24, suffers stroke after collision
National hockey player, 24, suffers stroke after collision
6-year-old girl dies after falling from Ang Mo Kio HDB flat
6-year-old girl dies after falling from Ang Mo Kio HDB flat
Condo features at an HDB price? You could get this at your new BTO
Condo features at an HDB price? You could get this at your new BTO
Customer surprises Grabfood rider in Malaysia with $65 &#039;duit raya&#039;
Customer surprises Grabfood rider in Malaysia with $65 'duit raya'
Thai army instructor sacrifices life during grenade training
Thai army instructor sacrifices life during grenade training
Rebecca Lim is back following people on Instagram, including Ian Fang
Rebecca Lim is back following people on Instagram, including Ian Fang

LIFESTYLE

Famed Afuri ramen opens June 28 at revamped Funan mall
Famed Afuri ramen opens June 28 at revamped Funan mall
Movie ticket prices Singapore (2019) - which cinema is the cheapest?
Movie ticket prices Singapore (2019) - which cinema is the cheapest?
5 criteria to consider when picking the right nursing home for your parents
5 criteria to consider when picking the right nursing home for your parents
#Joeyjios: Taking on Taufik Batisah&#039;s ghost pepper spicy chicken
#Joeyjios: Taking on Taufik Batisah's ghost pepper spicy chicken

Home Works

House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

9-year-old girl in China traumatised after lift slides down 18 floors
9-year-old girl in China traumatised after lift slides down 18 floors
Taufik Batisah&#039;s niece is &#039;trapped&#039; in Lebanon and he&#039;s seeking donations to bring her back safely
Taufik Batisah's niece is 'trapped' in Lebanon and he's seeking donations to bring her back safely
Frenzied shoppers and long queues as new Uniqlo x KAWS collection drops in Asia
$19.90 Uniqlo x KAWS tote bag being resold for $128 in Singapore
Hong Kong actor Keith Lee Siu Kei dies of liver cancer aged 69
Hong Kong actor Keith Lee Siu Kei dies of liver cancer aged 69

SERVICES