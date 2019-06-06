Brazil's Neymar limps off injured in win over Qatar

Brazil lost Neymar to an early ankle injury but were still too strong for Asian champions Qatar on Wednesday in a comfortable 2-0 friendly win in Brasilia.

Neymar limped off in the 17th minute after he appeared to twist his ankle and was carried to the dressing room with his right ankle wrapped in ice.

He was taken to hospital for a scan, where the country's president Jair Bolsonaro, a football fan who had attended the game, had his photo taken with the smiling Paris St-Germain striker and wished him a speedy recovery.

Coach Tite told reporters the injury did not appear too serious and that he would wait until the last possible minute to ensure that Neymar did not miss the Copa America that kicks off in just nine days.