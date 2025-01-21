Britain to launch investigation into murders of 3 girls in Southport

LONDON — Britain announced a public inquiry on Monday (Jan 20) into the murder of three young girls in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event last year, a crime that ignited days of violent riots.

Interior minister Yvette Cooper announced the inquiry after British teenager Axel Rudakubana, 18, pleaded guilty to the murders earlier on Monday, admitting he carried out the killings in the northern English town of Southport.

"It is essential that the families and the people of Southport can get answers about how this terrible attack could take place and about why this happened to their children," Cooper said.

British-born Rudakubana was arrested shortly after the attack. Despite the discovery of the al Qaeda manual, police have said the incident was not being treated as terrorism-related, and his motive is unknown.

In the wake of the murders, large disturbances broke out in Southport after false reports spread on social media that the suspected killer was a radical Islamist migrant. The unrest then spread across Britain.

Public inquiries are investigations that can be set up by British government ministers that have special powers to compel testimony and the release of other forms of evidence.

