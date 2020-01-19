Britain's Harry and Meghan to drop titles, retire as working royals

PHOTO: Reuters file
Reuters

LONDON - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britain's monarchy and they will pay their own way in life as they embark on an independent future, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday (Jan 18).

They will also no longer use their "Royal Highness" titles, the palace said in an announcement that sought to end turmoil in the monarchy sparked earlier this month when the couple announced they wanted to reduce their official duties and spend more time in North America.

The Queen and senior family members met last week to discuss the situation and have been in discussions with officials on how this stepping back would work in practice for Harry, 35, and his American wife, former actress Meghan, 38.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved members of my family," Queen Elizabeth said in a statement issued by the palace, referring to the couple's baby son.

"I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life."

The Queen said she was "particularly proud" of how quickly Meghan had become one of the family.

The couple married in May 2018 in a lavish ceremony at her home in Windsor Castle, west of London.

Harry will remain a prince and the couple will keep their titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they begin a new life split between North America and Britain.

Meghan is currently in Canada with Archie and Harry is expected to join her soon.

A palace spokeswoman said the couple would no longer receive public money and that they would repay the cost of refurbishing their cottage in Windsor, which official figures show amounted to £2.4 million (S$4.2 million).

It remained unclear what public funds would be spent on their security.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment but said there was an independent process to determine public funding for security.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office declined to comment on Saturday's news.

ROYAL PAIN

The couple's plans for independence, announced after a long break over the Christmas period in Canada, caught the rest of the royal family by surprise earlier this month and left the Queen and other senior Windsors hurt and disappointed, according to royal sources.

However, in a TV interview aired in October, both had made it clear how they were struggling with the intense media scrutiny.

Harry said he felt his wife had faced "bullying" from some press.

A friend of Harry and Meghan also said last week the couple felt they had been driven out by some members of the royal family.

In a photo taken on July 10, 2018, (from left) Duchess of Cornwall Camilla, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Duchess of Sussex Meghan, and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, come onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a military fly-past to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force (RAF). PHOTO: AFP

The changes will come into effect in the spring of this year, the palace said, and there will be further royal engagements before the new arrangement comes into effect.

The situation will be reviewed in a year's time.

There has been intense media speculation in recent days over what exact roles the couple would have.

"As agreed in this new arrangement they understand they are required to step back from royal duties," a Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said on Saturday.

"The Sussexes will not use their HRH title as they are no longer working members of the royal family."

In a photo taken on May 19, 2018, Prince Harry gestures next to his wife Meghan as they ride a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. PHOTO: REUTERS

'NO HALFWAY HOUSE'

The change means Harry, who served a decade in the British Army, will give up his military patronages and his role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador.

It was not immediately clear whether the couple could continue to use the "Sussex Royal" title for their website and branding.

While they will no longer receive public funding, Harry's father Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, will continue to offer private financial support, a royal source said.

The source said the couple will spend the majority of their time in North America, and had not signed any commercial agreements as yet.

"Although they can no longer formally represent the queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of her majesty," the palace spokeswoman said.

"I think the Queen has dealt with this crisis because she has absolutely drawn the line: you can be private people, but you cannot be royal at the same time," Alistair Bruce, a commentator on the royals, told Sky News.

"There's no halfway house."

ALSO READ: Britain's Queen Elizabeth calls family meeting about Prince Harry, Meghan

More about
British royalty Prince Harry Meghan Markle

TRENDING

Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting &#039;intimate&#039; in her car
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting 'intimate' in her car
Gossip mill: Jeanette Aw sends open plea for help - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Jeanette Aw sends open plea for help - and other entertainment news this week
Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
&#039;I couldn&#039;t believe this was real&#039;: sister of man who died in PIE accident
'I couldn't believe this was real': sister of man who died in PIE accident
He&#039;s not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore&#039;s Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin
He's not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore's Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin
New suspected Wuhan virus case in Singapore, remaining 5 have tested negative
New suspected Wuhan virus case in Singapore, remaining 5 have tested negative
Britain&#039;s Harry and Meghan to drop titles, retire as working royals
Britain's Harry and Meghan to drop titles, retire as working royals
McDonald&#039;s Japan launches its Adult Cream Pies, and the verdict is in
McDonald's Japan launches its Adult Cream Pies, and the verdict is in
Here&#039;s what happens to your body when you cut out sugar
Here's what happens to your body when you cut out sugar
Indonesian doppelganger of Donnie Yen slings street snacks instead of wing chun moves
Indonesian doppelganger of Donnie Yen slings street snacks instead of wing chun moves
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
Singapore-based Facebook user shares useful hack to reuse those tiny plastic stands in pizza delivery boxes
Singapore-based netizen shares life-changing hack to reuse those plastic stands in pizza delivery boxes

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

12 Chinese New Year superstitions to follow for a big dose of luck
12 Chinese New Year superstitions to follow for a big dose of luck
5 style tips inspired by local actress Zoe Tay
5 style tips inspired by local actress Zoe Tay
Relationship advice: My BF still uses dating apps. How should I talk to him about it?
Relationship advice: My BF still uses dating apps. How should I talk to him about it?
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: CNY Bazaars, Taiwan&#039;s Ningxia Night Market &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: CNY Bazaars, Taiwan's Ningxia Night Market & more

Home Works

These are the trending colours to use in your home in 2020
These are the trending colours to use in your home in 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it &#039;wickedly bad meal&#039;
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it 'wickedly bad meal'
Robinsons&#039; &#039;broken&#039; Chinese on CNY decorations has people scratching their heads
Robinsons' 'broken' Chinese on CNY decorations has people scratching their heads
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George&#039;s Avenue
Woman hanging off 14th floor ledge at Jalan Besar gets rescued

SERVICES