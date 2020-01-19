Britain's Harry and Meghan to drop titles, retire as working royals

LONDON - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britain's monarchy and they will pay their own way in life as they embark on an independent future, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday (Jan 18).

They will also no longer use their "Royal Highness" titles, the palace said in an announcement that sought to end turmoil in the monarchy sparked earlier this month when the couple announced they wanted to reduce their official duties and spend more time in North America.

The Queen and senior family members met last week to discuss the situation and have been in discussions with officials on how this stepping back would work in practice for Harry, 35, and his American wife, former actress Meghan, 38.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved members of my family," Queen Elizabeth said in a statement issued by the palace, referring to the couple's baby son.

"I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life."

The Queen said she was "particularly proud" of how quickly Meghan had become one of the family.

The couple married in May 2018 in a lavish ceremony at her home in Windsor Castle, west of London.