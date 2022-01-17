Britain's PM Johnson plans to scrap Covid-19 self-isolation law

LONDON - Britain is drawing up plans under which people will not be legally bound to self-isolate after catching Covid-19, The Telegraph reported on Sunday (Jan 16).

Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to permanently revoke emergency coronavirus laws as Britain's Covid-19 cases continue to fall, the report said, adding that official guidance would remain but would not result in fines or legal punishment if ignored.

The plans will be developed over the coming weeks, with an announcement expected as early as the spring, the report said.

Last week, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Covid-19 self-isolation in England will be cut to five days from seven if someone tests negative twice.

Mr Johnson is also set to lift Plan B Covid-19 restrictions, introduced last month to slow the spread of the Omicron variant, according to an earlier Telegraph report.