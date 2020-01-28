Britain's Prince Andrew accused of 'zero cooperation' in FBI's Epstein probe

WASHINGTON - Britain's Prince Andrew has provided "zero cooperation" to the FBI investigation into the activities and death of Jeffrey Epstein, a US law enforcement source said on Monday (Jan 27).

The FBI requested an interview with Andrew, who socialised with Epstein, Manhattan-based US Attorney Geoffrey Berman publicly confirmed at a meeting of a group which supports battered women, the source said, but did not say when the request was made.

Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's probe is focusing on British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime associate of Epstein, and others who facilitated wealthy financier's alleged trafficking of underage girls, law enforcement sources told Reuters in December.

Maxwell has not been accused of criminal wrongdoing.

Andrew said in November he would be willing to help "any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required".

US court papers have previously shown that Epstein had socialised with Andrew and other high-profile figures including US President Donald Trump and former president Bill Clinton.

Epstein's suicide in August, at age 66, came a little over a month after he was arrested and charged with trafficking dozens of underage girls as young as 14 from at least 2002 to 2005.