Britain's Prince Harry to sue owners of Sun and Daily Mirror newspapers over phone-hacking

Prince Harry meets business representatives at a reception in Johannesburg, South Africa, Oct 2, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

LONDON - Britain's Prince Harry is to sue the publishers of Rupert Murdoch's Sun newspaper and the Daily Mirror over allegations of phone-hacking as he and his wife Meghan step up their battle with the tabloid press.

The move by Harry, Duke of Sussex, comes days after he and Meghan took legal action against a different newspaper in response to what he called "bullying" by some sections of the British media.

Harry was one target in a phone-hacking scandal that rocked Murdoch's newspaper empire and prompted the closure of his News of the World tabloid in 2011.

"Claims have been filed on behalf of The Duke of Sussex at the High Court regarding the illegal interception of voicemail messages," a spokeswoman for Harry said.

She declined to give further details of the claim.

A spokeswoman for News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, confirmed that a claim had been issued by Harry.

Court documents first reported by website Byline Investigates also show that Harry is targeting Mirror Group Newspapers, owned by Reach, with the legal action. A spokesman for Reach declined to comment.

A source familiar with the situation said proceedings have been issued but the publisher was yet to receive legal papers in relation to the case.

On Tuesday, Harry said he and Meghan were taking separate legal action against the Mail on Sunday over the publication of a private letter that her lawyers said was unlawful.

In an emotional statement, Harry said the treatment of Meghan by sections of the British press was reminiscent of their approach to his mother Diana, who died in a car crash in 1997 after being followed through the streets of Paris by photographers.

"My deepest fear is history repeating itself. I've seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces," he said in a statement on Tuesday.

HARRY AND KATE TARGETED

Friday's legal action relates to events that happened before Harry and Meghan met.

In August 2006, the News of the World's former royal editor Clive Goodman and private investigator Glenn Mulcaire were arrested and later charged with hacking the telephones of royal aides by accessing voicemail messages. They admitted the charges in 2007.

The phones of Prince Harry, who is Queen Elizabeth's grandson and sixth in line to the throne, and his brother William's wife Kate were hacked by staff working for the now-defunct News of the World, a London court heard in 2013.

News of the World had been part of News Group Newspapers.

The court heard extracts of a message left on Harry's phone in which an unknown male pretended to be the prince's then-girlfriend Chelsy Davy. The paper later ran a story saying the joke message was left by William for his brother.

Australian media tycoon Murdoch, now 88, said it was "the most humble day of my life" when he appeared in front of lawmakers to answer for the phone-hacking allegations in 2011.

News Group Newspapers and Mirror Group Newspapers faced millions of pounds of civil claims after the scandal, with celebrities including former footballer Paul Gascoigne and actors Hugh Grant and Steve Coogan receiving damages.

Reach, which owns the Daily Express and Daily Star as well as the Daily Mirror, said in July there was a £12 million (S$20 million) provision for costs associated with the settlement of civil claims in relation to phone-hacking and it represented "the Board's best estimate of the amount required to settle the expected claims."

More about
British royalty Prince Harry Meghan Markle Hacking

TRENDING

Runway &#039;billionaire&#039; groom leaves Thai bride with $159,000 wedding debt
Runway 'billionaire' groom leaves Thai bride with $159,000 wedding debt
She&#039;s seen thousands of female genitals, but she&#039;s not a gynae
She's seen thousands of female genitals, but she's not a gynae
3 evacuated, 1 taken to hospital after morning fire at Jurong East coffee shop
3 evacuated, 1 taken to hospital after morning fire at Jurong East coffee shop
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school
It was so tough I wanted to jump: Her life changed forever when both mum and dad were diagnosed with cancer
It was so tough I wanted to jump: Her life changed forever when both mum and dad were diagnosed with cancer
Mother and toddler killed in balloon crash at scenic spot in China
Mother and toddler killed in balloon crash at scenic spot in China
Man wrongly assumes his wife&#039;s face massager is a sex toy and asks netizens if it&#039;s safe
Man wrongly assumes his wife's face massager is a sex toy and asks netizens if it's safe
Grab: We abided by the rules, why impose $28 million fine?
Grab: We abided by the rules, why impose $28 million fine?
Chinese girl, 7, experiences early puberty after sleeping with the lights on for 3 years
Chinese girl, 7, experiences early puberty after sleeping with the lights on for 3 years
She fractured her spine, but it doesn&#039;t stop her from kicking butt in movies
She fractured her spine, but it doesn't stop her from kicking butt in movies
Mum checks on daughters because they were quiet, finds them eating a cockroach
Mum checks on daughters because they were quiet, finds them eating a cockroach
Police investigating Telegram chat group suspected of sharing obscene videos, photos of girls
Police investigating Telegram chat group suspected of sharing obscene videos, photos of girls

LIFESTYLE

$4 Manekineko karaoke, Grab&#039;s $14.90 1-for-1 dining deals &amp; other deals this week
$4 Manekineko karaoke, Grab's $14.90 1-for-1 dining deals & other deals this week
Deepavali shopping guide 2019: 5 places with the best discounts in Singapore
Deepavali shopping guide 2019: 5 places with the best discounts in Singapore
What should you do to reduce your risk of vehicle theft in Malaysia?
What should you do to reduce your risk of vehicle theft in Malaysia?
9 animals that are illegal to keep as pets in Singapore
9 animals that are illegal to keep as pets in Singapore

Home Works

Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Koh Jia Ler &#039;slept&#039; with director Anthony Chen to prepare for new film Wet Season
Koh Jia Ler 'slept' with director Anthony Chen to prepare for new film Wet Season
Thai man electrocuted to death after falling asleep next to charging phone
Thai man electrocuted to death after falling asleep next to charging phone
&#039;I&#039;ll do it again in a heartbeat&#039;: Driver stops unconscious cabby&#039;s taxi with his car along PIE
Driver stops unconscious cabby's taxi with his own car along PIE
Toddler in China miraculously survives after chopstick pierces into her brain
Toddler in China miraculously survives after chopstick pierces into her brain

SERVICES