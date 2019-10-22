Britain's Prince William worried about brother Harry after TV interview: BBC report

LONDON - Britain's Prince William is worried about his brother after Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle spoke out about their struggle to live under a global spotlight, the BBC reported on Monday (Oct 21).

The broadcaster quoted a palace source as saying there was a view that the couple were "in a fragile place".

Prince William was worried about his younger brother and hoping that they "are all right", the source said.

Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, has issued a number of emotional statements in recent months condemning the behaviour of the tabloid press and launching legal action in response to what he has called "bullying" by some sections of the media.

On Sunday, the ITV television channel broadcast a documentary that was filmed during the couple's recent tour of Africa.

In it, Harry said he would not be bullied into "playing the game" with the media that he believes killed his mother Diana, and revealed that a rift had developed with William.