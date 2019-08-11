British 82-year-old cyclist marks a million miles in the saddle

Russ Mantle celebrates after cycling his millionth mile.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

ALDERSHOT, England - An 82-year-old man on Thursday (Nov 7) became the first British cyclist to register one million miles on his bike with a five-mile (8km) ride to a cafe.

Russ Mantle, a retired civil servant, has recorded his mileage since he got his first bike in 1952.

He has meticulously noted every ride as he cycled to work, participated in local races and pedalled up mountains in Europe and America.

"It is just another milestone to pass a million and then on to one one, one two and so on. I should probably finish up close to 2,000,000 by the time I die when I am 100," Mantle said.

A million miles is just over 1,600,000 kilometres.

While it is unknown how many people may have cycled such a distance, Mantle is the first to register his mileage and have the proof.

"I have always recorded things. Naturally, my brain tells me to record things, even my accidents. I have always done it and at my job I was keen on figures and I could convert from metric to English measurement quickly," he said.

The Englishman has had his fair share of scrapes.

"I can remember other things very clearly despite me having been knocked off by cars, lorries and suffered concussion, three days in Southampton hospital through an accident with a lorry," Mantle said.

Nikola Marshall, director of UK Cycling, is hoping Mantle will encourage more Britons to get on their bikes.

"Our mission is to get a million more people on bikes," she said.

"Lots of people have a bike in the shed or in the garage they maybe haven't ridden for a while and we really hope that hearing Russ' story and that he has cycled all the way to 82 will make people get back on their bikes."

More about
Britain Cycling/Bicycles

TRENDING

GrabFood cyclist suffers multiple injuries from being shoved off bicycle path by pedestrians
GrabFood cyclist suffers multiple injuries from being shoved off bicycle path by pedestrians
She helps couples have sex, and has even been asked to watch
She helps couples have sex, and has even been asked to watch
I tried the keto diet and lost 5kg in 3 months - but here&#039;s why I&#039;ll never do it again
I tried the keto diet and lost 5kg in 3 months - but here's why I'll never do it again
Chinese boy, 5, who swallowed rat poison at kindergarten &#039;unlikely to survive&#039;
Chinese boy, 5, who swallowed rat poison at kindergarten 'unlikely to survive'
Erkang from My Fair Princess chooses farming over showbiz
Erkang from My Fair Princess chooses farming over showbiz
Hong Huifang&#039;s daughter Tay Ying cried nearly every day in Shanghai (but it&#039;s not what you think)
Hong Huifang's daughter Tay Ying cried nearly every day in Shanghai (but it's not what you think)
5 totally Singaporean Christmas gift experiences that are worth your money
5 totally Singaporean Christmas gift experiences that are worth your money
Elderly man in Yishun begs for money to see doctor, ends up spending it on lottery tickets
Elderly man in Yishun begs for money to see doctor, ends up spending it on lottery tickets
Carina Lau feels bad for hubby Tony Leung because he has to eat clean in preparation for Marvel role
Carina Lau feels bad for hubby Tony Leung because he has to eat clean in preparation for Marvel role
17-year-old boy in Thailand found dead after overnight gaming binge during school holidays
17-year-old boy in Thailand found dead after overnight gaming binge during school holidays
KOI apologises after customer bites on yellow &quot;fingernail&quot; while chewing bubble tea pearls
KOI apologises after customer bites on yellow "fingernail" while chewing bubble tea pearls
Chinese man reunites with air stewardess he met 15 years ago, but as her colleague
Chinese man reunites with air stewardess he met 15 years ago, but as her colleague

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Weekend planner Nov 9-10: Sky High Circus, night bazaar &amp; other fun activities
Weekend planner Nov 9-10: Sky High Circus, night bazaar & other fun activities
&#039;Chicken rice&#039; soba in the CBD with so much meat &#039;it&#039;s like free&#039;
'Chicken rice' soba in the CBD with so much meat 'it's like free'
10 offences you might not realise you&#039;re committing and the fines you&#039;d be liable for
10 offences you might not realise you're committing and the fines you'd be liable for
Your contractor damaged your neighbour&#039;s property. Can you be made liable?
Your contractor damaged your neighbour's property. Can you be made liable?

Home Works

5 Scandinavian designs trends to watch
5 Scandinavian designs trends to watch
Professional renovation advice: Setting a timeline
Professional renovation advice: Setting a timeline
8 creative ways to get the most out of your condo layout
8 creative ways to get the most out of your condo layout
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

China woman almost dies from heart attack after son couldn&#039;t do a math problem
China woman almost dies from heart attack after son couldn't do a math problem
&#039;How can you ride here?&#039;: Pedestrians shove GrabFood cyclist off bicycle path in Yishun
'How can you ride here?': Pedestrians shove GrabFood cyclist off bicycle path in Yishun
Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs
Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs
Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?
Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?

SERVICES