British Airways fined more than $300 million over computer theft of passenger data

LONDON - British Airways has been fined more than £183 million (S$311.8 million) after computer hackers last year stole bank details from hundreds of thousands of passengers, its parent group IAG said on Monday (July 8).

In a statement, IAG said the UK Information Commissioner's Office intends to issue the airline with a penalty notice under the UK Data Protection Act, totalling £183.39 million.

The fine is equivalent to 1.5 per cent of British Airways' turnover in 2017, IAG added.

IAG chief executive Willie Walsh said it would consider appealing the fine as it seeks "to take all appropriate steps to defend the airline's position vigorously".

BA's CEO Alex Cruz said the airline was "surprised and disappointed" by the punishment.

"British Airways responded quickly to a criminal act to steal customers' data," he said in the statement.