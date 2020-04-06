British, German police have new suspect in 2007 disappearance of Madeleine McCann

LONDON - British and German police said on Wednesday (June 3) they had a new suspect in the 2007 disappearance in Portugal of three-year-old Madeleine McCann and appealed for information about a German man currently imprisoned in Germany for sexual assault offences.

McCann, who is British, disappeared from her bedroom on May 3 during a family holiday in the Algarve while her parents were dining with friends nearby in the resort of Praia da Luz.

Her fate remains a mystery despite huge international publicity which prompted reported sightings from across the world.

Police want to speak to anyone who has relevant information on the 43-year old man, whom they did not name, or the movements of two vehicles linked to him during the period around the girl’s disappearance.

Both cars, a Volkswagen camper van and a Jaguar, are now in the possession of German police.