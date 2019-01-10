British PM on defensive again over groping claim

Britain's Boris Johnson is known for his colourful love life but the accusation he grabbed a young woman's thigh when he was a magazine editor risks a scandal as he seeks to unite his party over Brexit.

The prime minister, who is attending his Conservative party's conference in Manchester, northwest England, is accused of giving a female journalist's leg "a squeeze" while at a private lunch 20 years ago.

Johnson never comments on his personal life but his spokesman issued a clear denial -- an acknowledgement that the claim is more serious than gossip about his affairs.

It follows accusations that Johnson gave special access to a US businesswoman with whom he is alleged to have had a relationship when he was mayor of London.

He denies any impropriety, but it is yet another headache after his defeats in parliament and the courts over his pledge to leave the EU on October 31, come what may.

POWERFUL MEN

In an article published in The Sunday Times, journalist Charlotte Edwardes described a boozy lunch in the offices of The Spectator magazine around two decades ago, when Johnson was editor.