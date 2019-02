Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a debate on her Brexit 'plan B' in Parliament, in London, Britain, January 29, 2019.

LONDONĀ - Prime Minister Theresa May has no plans to resign this summer, her political spokesman said on Tuesday, denying reports that the British leader was ready to step aside after Brexit.

The Sun newspaper reported that May was preparing to resign in the summer to have influence over who succeeds her.