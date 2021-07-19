British PM, minister to self-isolate after exposure to Covid-19 case

LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak will both self-isolate in line with national guidance, dropping heavily criticised plans to take part in a pilot scheme that would have allowed them to continue working.

Both had been exposed to a person with Covid-19.

The U-turn comes a day after Health Minister Sajid Javid said he had tested positive, and at a time when the government's coronavirus response is under intense scrutiny.

Almost all remaining restrictions in England will be lifted today despite a surge in infections as ministers put their faith in the vaccine programme.

Cases are rising by more than 50,000 a day, and hundreds of thousands of Britons are being asked to self-isolate for 10 days, causing havoc for employers and parents.