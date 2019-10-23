British police find 39 bodies in a truck container

ESSEX, England - British police found the bodies of 39 people in a truck container at an industrial estate to the east of London on Wednesday (Oct 23).

Police said the truck was believed to have come from Bulgaria and to have entered Britain at Holyhead in Wales on Saturday.

The driver, a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland, has been arrested on suspicion of murder, police said.

“We are in the process of identifying the victims, however I anticipate that this could be a lengthy process,” said Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner.