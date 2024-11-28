British police launch new investigation into people linked to late Harrods boss Al-Fayed

LONDON — British police said they had launched an investigation into whether people linked to the late Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed helped enable his alleged rape and other sexual abuse of female staff at his London department store Harrods and elsewhere.

A BBC documentary reported in September that Al-Fayed, who died in 2023 aged 94, had sexually abused female staff, forced them to have medical screenings and threatened consequences if they tried to complain.

Al-Fayed always denied similar accusations before his death.

"This investigation is about giving survivors a voice, despite the fact that Mohamed al-Fayed is no longer alive to face prosecution," Commander Stephen Clayman from London's Metropolitan Police Service said in a statement on Nov 27.

"However, we are now pursuing any individuals suspected to have been complicit in his offending, and we are committed to seeking justice."

He did not say how many people were under investigation.

Lawyers representing victims have said the abuse took place not just at Harrods but also in other locations linked to Al-Fayed's business empire, such as Fulham Football Club, the Ritz Paris hotel and his estate in Surrey, saying more than 400 people had come forward.

The BBC documentary said Harrods failed to intervene and helped cover up abuse allegations during his ownership.

Harrods has apologised and said it is "appalled" by the allegations. It has launched a process for any current or former Harrods employees who wished to claim compensation, although the plan has been criticised by victims' lawyers.

The MPS said 90 victims had come forward over the last two months.

Earlier in November, the MPS referred itself to the police watchdog over its handling of two complaints against Al-Fayed in 2008 and 2013. The MPS said it would review all historical reports made against Al-Fayed.

