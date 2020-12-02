British police say 39 Vietnamese found in truck died from lack of oxygen, overheating

Locals and relatives of Anna Bui Thi Nhung, one of the 39 victims, bury her coffin during her funeral in Nghe An province, Vietnam, Dec 1, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
AFP

LONDON - Thirty-nine Vietnamese migrants found in the back of a truck in Britain last year died of lack of oxygen and overheating, police said on Tuesday (Feb 11), citing provisional autopsy results.

The victims were found dead in a refrigeration trailer in the county of Essex, east of London, on Oct 23 last year after having been transported by ferry from Belgium.

"All post-mortem examinations have now been completed and we await the final reports for all 39 victims," Essex police said in a statement.

"The provisional cause of death for those in the lorry was a combination of hypoxia (lack of oxygen) and hyperthermia (overheating) in an enclosed space."

The force said they had made two more arrests in connection with the deaths and wanted to know more about two similar journeys made on Oct 11 and Oct 18.

"It is believed that lorries were used to facilitate the unlawful entry of people into the country via Purfleet," the statement said, referring to the port the Vietnamese came through.

"We believe that these people, or anyone who had knowledge of the journeys, has crucial information to assist our inquiry."

They said a 22-year-old man had been arrested in Northern Ireland on Sunday on suspicion of manslaughter and facilitating unlawful immigration.

Meanwhile, Gheorghe Nica, 43, from Essex, was detained on a European Arrest Warrant at Frankfurt Airport on Jan 29 and has been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter.

The driver of the truck, Maurice Robinson, 25, from Craigavon in Northern Ireland, was one of a number of other arrests. He is awaiting trial on the same number of manslaughter charges.

He admitted conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration at a previous hearing in November.

A second truck driver from Northern Ireland, Eamonn Harrison, 23, is facing extradition from Ireland this week.

The remains of those who died have been returned to their families in Vietnam.

More about
LONDON Britain VIETNAM human trafficking police

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Why did Singapore have more cases than Hong Kong - until now?
Coronavirus: Why did Singapore have more cases than Hong Kong - until now?
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Singaporeans step up to make hand sanitiser for community amid coronavirus outbreak
Singaporeans step up to make hand sanitiser for community amid coronavirus outbreak
Notice outside Ubi clinic &#039;turning away patients with fever and flu&#039; confuses netizens
Notice outside Ubi clinic 'turning away patients with fever and flu' confuses netizens
Man&#039;s attempt to shame overtaking driver backfires as netizens blast him for road-hogging
Man's attempt to shame overtaking driver backfires as netizens blast him for road-hogging
Man who works in RWS casino 1 of 2 new cases of coronavirus infection
Man who works in RWS casino 1 of 2 new cases of coronavirus infection
2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
Coronavirus: MTI demands retailer 3 Stars explain mask prices after public complaints
Coronavirus: MTI demands retailer 3 Stars explain mask prices after public complaints
Sonia Sui lets her kids play with food, netizens says it&#039;s a waste
Sonia Sui lets her kids play with food, netizens says it's a waste
Former Singapore international footballer Shariff Samat dies at 36
Former Singapore international footballer Shariff Samat dies at 36
More than meets the eye in photo of orangutan &#039;offering help&#039; to man
More than meets the eye in photo of orangutan 'offering help' to man
Healthcare workers hailed after pictures of their mask-scarred faces emerge online
Healthcare workers hailed after pictures of their mask-scarred faces emerge online

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
4 hidden dangers of commercial hand sanitisers (and how to make a toxin-free hand sanitiser)
4 hidden dangers of commercial hand sanitisers (and how to make a toxin-free hand sanitiser)
Dorscon Orange: Can I still take my kids to a birthday party during an outbreak?
Dorscon Orange: Can I still take my kids to a birthday party during an outbreak?

Home Works

House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Disinfectant on Chinese man&#039;s body ignites near heater
Disinfectant on Chinese man's body ignites near heater
&#039;You nurses always walk around with virus on you&#039;: Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
'You nurses always walk around with virus on you': Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Youth puts drinks back on supermarket shelf after taking sips
'How to spread Wuhan': Youth puts drinks back on supermarket shelf after taking sips
&#039;Never my intention to sell&#039;: House of Seafood boss slammed for overpriced masks
'Never my intention to sell': House of Seafood boss slammed for overpriced masks

SERVICES