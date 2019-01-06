British retail tycoon Philip Green charged in US with spanking pilates teacher

PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

NEW YORK - The British retail tycoon Philip Green has been charged with four counts of misdemeanour assault in the United States after an Arizona pilates instructor accused him of repeatedly touching her inappropriately, Britain's Press Association reported on Friday (May 31).

The billionaire chairman of Arcadia Group, Green, 67, is accused of spanking the instructor and grabbing her buttocks at the Canyon Ranch resort in Tucson in 2016 and 2018, according to the Pima County Attorney's Office, the PA reported.

Arcadia Group said in a statement on Green's behalf that he "strenuously denies" the allegations, and noted that "contrary to previous suggestions in the media, there is no allegation of any sexual assault or misconduct made by the prosecution."

The charges carry a sentence of up to 30 days in jail and a US$500 (S$680) fine, the PA reported, citing Lauren Deakin, a deputy in the prosecutor's office.

Pima County court records posted online showed Green was due to appear for an arraignment hearing for the four charges on June 19, but the full criminal complaint was not immediately available.

Arcadia Group's statement said that Green did not plan to attend the hearing in person.

A spokeswoman for the country attorney's office did not respond to requests for confirmation.

Green's group operates some of the best-known clothing store chains in the United Kingdom and Ireland, including Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and Dorothy Perkins.

The company said this month it planned to close 23 of its 566 stores in the British Isles as it loses customers to online competitors.

More about

United States United Kingdom Sexual Assault
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

A night at one of Singapore&#039;s worst hotels, according to Tripadvisor - Is it really that bad?
A night at one of Singapore's worst hotels, according to Tripadvisor - Is it really that bad?
Why are Chinese workers so unpopular in Southeast Asia?
Why are Chinese workers so unpopular in Southeast Asia?
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
Singapore, Malaysia to defer Johor Baru-Woodlands RTS Link till Sept 30
Singapore, Malaysia to defer Johor Baru-Woodlands RTS Link till Sept 30
Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao
Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao
Google reinstates Android Q Beta access for Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro
Google reinstates Android Q Beta access for Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro
The 6 people you will meet at university orientation camps
The 6 people you will meet at university orientation camps
19-year-old Singaporean wins ju-jitsu world title
19-year-old Singaporean wins ju-jitsu world title
ciNE65 film competition draws more than 100 entries on meaning of &#039;Singapura&#039;
Taxis are where people can truly be themselves, say first-time Singaporean filmmakers
Man loses 26kg in 6 months through running, and will take part in the Sundown Marathon
Man loses 26kg in 6 months through running, and will take part in the Sundown Marathon
China strips South Korea of football trophy for &#039;indecent&#039; celebrations
China strips South Korea of football trophy for 'indecent' celebrations
Apple plans to (finally) pull the plug on iTunes
Apple plans to (finally) pull the plug on iTunes

LIFESTYLE

Free memberships with cool perks that every Singaporean should have
Free memberships with cool perks that every Singaporean should have
7 online shopping hacks that all Singaporeans should use to save money
7 online shopping hacks that all Singaporeans should use to save money
Beyond eggs-benedict: Different dishes to try at your favourite brunch spots
Beyond eggs-benedict: Different dishes to try at your favourite brunch spots
The complete noob&#039;s guide to buying second hand furniture in Singapore
The complete noob's guide to buying second hand furniture in Singapore

Home Works

House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Jewel Changi Airport&#039;s massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54 for the full experience
Jewel Changi Airport's massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54
Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia
Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia
Woman in India decapitated after headphones suspected to have been entangled with lift door
Woman in India decapitated after headphones suspected to have been entangled with lift door
5 Not Safe For Kids (NSFK) shows to enjoy when the children are away
5 Not Safe For Kids (NSFK) shows to enjoy when the children are away

SERVICES