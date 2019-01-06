British retail tycoon Philip Green charged in US with spanking pilates teacher

NEW YORK - The British retail tycoon Philip Green has been charged with four counts of misdemeanour assault in the United States after an Arizona pilates instructor accused him of repeatedly touching her inappropriately, Britain's Press Association reported on Friday (May 31).

The billionaire chairman of Arcadia Group, Green, 67, is accused of spanking the instructor and grabbing her buttocks at the Canyon Ranch resort in Tucson in 2016 and 2018, according to the Pima County Attorney's Office, the PA reported.

Arcadia Group said in a statement on Green's behalf that he "strenuously denies" the allegations, and noted that "contrary to previous suggestions in the media, there is no allegation of any sexual assault or misconduct made by the prosecution."

The charges carry a sentence of up to 30 days in jail and a US$500 (S$680) fine, the PA reported, citing Lauren Deakin, a deputy in the prosecutor's office.