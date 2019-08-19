British woman suffers burns after microwaved eggs explode in her face

All she wanted were some eggs for breakfast, but Bethany Rosser ended up with burns on her face in the morning.

The 22-year-old woman from England had microwaved the eggs on Aug 6 while following instructions she found on food website Delish.

She placed the eggs in a jug filled with water, added salt, and popped them into the microwave. Six minutes later, Rosser took the jug out of the appliance.

Little did she know that the eggs would suddenly explode in her face while checking if they were done, The Sun reported.

Despite the scare, Rosser managed to call the emergency hotline and splash cold water on her face.

Be very, very careful if you're putting eggs in the microwave https://t.co/Wq9PVHniqB — Metro (@MetroUK) August 15, 2019

While waiting for help, the young woman noticed a layer of skin had peeled off.

She was later taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham to treat her burns.

"I could feel my skin burning for hours afterwards — even while it was being treated in hospital," Rosser said.