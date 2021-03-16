Buckingham Palace calls in a law firm to investigate bullying claims made against Duchess Meghan: Report

It has been claimed that a third-party law firm has been asked to look into the claims made by former royal staff against the Duchess of Sussex, after the Palace previously announced that they would be conducting an internal review, The Sunday Times newspaper reports.

It is also believed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who are currently living in the United States after stepping down as senior royals earlier this year - will not be invited to take part in the enquiry.

The news comes after Buckingham Palace admitted they were "very concerned" about bullying claims made against Duchess Meghan and they vowed to "look into the circumstances".

In a statement, the Palace said: "We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace."

Duchess Meghan - who is expecting the couple's second child - has denied the allegations, admitting she was "saddened" by the claims and has insisted it's the "latest attack on her character".

A spokesperson for her and her husband Prince Harry said Meghan was "saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma".