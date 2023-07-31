Burger king: Prince William serves up food to surprised diners

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

LONDON — Britain's Prince William has served up a surprise to hungry members of the public when he dished out environmentally friendly burgers from a food truck in south London.

In a video released on Sunday (July 30), the heir to the throne handed out "Earthshot Burgers" to highlight the work of last year's winners of his annual Earthshot Prise, which he set up to help develop solutions to major environmental problems.

"Coming right up," the prince said as he served up the burgers to the stunned customers. "Morning everyone, nicely cooked, ready to go."

The object for William, who had teamed up with the founders of YouTube channel Sorted Food which reviews kitchen gadgets and shares recipes, was to raise the profile and work of three previous Earthshot prise winners.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iY7OzCG7Of0[/embed]

"So the box you're about to eat in is built by a company called Notpla and there's no plastic involved, they've come up with a seaweed coating," the prince told the customers at the burger van.

"The ingredients inside the burger are grown from a greenhouse in India from a company called Kheyti, and last but not least, the way we cook them has been on a thing called Mukuru Clean Stoves, and that is designed by a lady in Kenya who came up with the concept to reduce air pollution."

He added: "Can't vouch for the taste, the quality but... I'm rolling with it."

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wc-rt80hROQ&t=5s[/embed]

