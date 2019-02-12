Burglers hit East German secret police museum in Berlin, making off with gold jewellery, medals

BERLIN - Burglars broke into Berlin's Stasi Museum, which showcases items of East Germany's hated secret police, making off with collectible medals and gold jewellery, the authorities said on Sunday (Dec 1), days after a spectacular diamond heist in Dresden.

The robbers broke in through a window on the first floor, "smashed several showcases, and stole medals and jewellery", said police in a statement.

They made off with their spoils undetected.

The time of the raid was unclear but a museum employee found showcases smashed in the exhibition rooms on Sunday morning.

Museum director Joerg Drieselmann told the Tagesspiegel daily that among the medals taken were a gold Patriotic order of Merit, an Order of Karl Marx - the highest honour awarded in the former communist East Germany - and an Order of Lenin.

Stolen jewellery included rings and a watch, he said.

The items were confiscated by the Stasi from private individuals.

After the collapse of the communist regime, many items were returned to their owners. But some which remained unclaimed were on loan to the Stasi Museum as part of its exhibition.