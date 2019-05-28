'Burn-out' is an 'occupational phenomenon' not disease: World Health Organisation

GENEVA - The World Health Organisation said on Tuesday (May 28) that "burn-out" remains an "occupational phenomenon" that could lead someone to seek care but it is not considered a medical condition.

The clarification came a day after the WHO mistakenly said it had listed burn-out in its International Classification of Diseases (ICD) for the first time.

The World Health Assembly, WHO's main annual meeting which wraps up on Tuesday, approved at the weekend the latest catalogue of diseases and injuries, collectively known as the ICD-11.

While burn-out was listed in the previous version, the ICD-10, its definition has been changed in the latest edition of the text.

"The definition has been modified based on existing research," a WHO spokesman said in an e-mail.

WHO has now defined burn-out as "a syndrome conceptualised as resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed".