A burning cross in a Chicago park shocks residents and has police searching for who did it

A large burning cross — a historic symbol of hate and intimidation against Black Americans — was discovered in a Chicago park where former President Barack Obama famously delivered his acceptance speech when he was elected the nation's first Black president.

Tuesday (June 9) afternoon's act sent shock waves through a city where more than one in four people are Black.

Some people drove or walked by, staring, and a video of the cross-burning gained traction online.

The video, taken by a motorist, shows the wooden cross engulfed in bright orange flames as it leans against a tree in Grant Park, located in the core of the city's downtown and near Lake Michigan.

Mayor Brandon Johnson said he was "deeply disturbed" by the images.

"Hate has no place in our city. Every Chicagoan deserves to feel safe, protected, and respected while going about their day or enjoying our public spaces," Johnson, who is Black, said on a post on X Wednesday.

Like many Chicagoans across our city, I was deeply disturbed upon seeing the images which have emerged following this incident. The Chicago Police Department's investigation remains ongoing, and we are committed to ensuring there is a full and thorough review of what occurred.… https://t.co/gTSyubAdu4 — Mayor Brandon Johnson (@ChicagosMayor) June 10, 2026

"We will continue working across city government to uphold that standard and ensure Chicago remains a welcoming, inclusive, and safe place for all."

Chicago police urged the public to come forward with any information.

A community alert issued by police included an image of a person walking away from the area.

Police said the person was seen "fleeing from the scene" where an object was constructed and burned in the park.

The alert provided no update on the arson investigation.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the flaming object was a cross and said officials put out the fire.

Officials with a local Catholic church, The Faith Community of Saint Sabina, posted on social media a US$10,000 (S$12,874) reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone who was involved.

The Reverend Michael Pfleger, senior pastor, called the cross burning an act of hate.

"It cannot be tolerated," Pfleger told TV station FOX 32. "I really believe it should be treated as a hate crime just like a swastika is."

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Cross burnings have historically been symbols of hate

Keinika Carlton, 43, was driving home from running errands with her daughter and mother-in-law when they saw the cross on fire.

She said she felt a combination of shock, sadness and disgust, as well as curiosity.

"Is this a racial thing? Is this a religious thing?" she said.

"As Black women, of course, our first thought is racial, because burning crosses are known to be used as a tactic, an act of violence toward Black Americans in the South."

Carlton estimated the cross was at least 1.8 metres tall.

As they slowed down to shoot a video of the flames, she saw other cars also slowing down and people walking nearby, staring at the cross burning.

While the motive behind the burning cross was not immediately clear, cross burnings in the US have historically been seen as "symbols of hate" that are "inextricably intertwined with the history of the Ku Klux Klan", according to a 2003 US Supreme Court decision written by the late Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.

The justices ruled that the First Amendment allows bans on cross burnings only when they are intended to intimidate because the action "is a particularly virulent form of intimidation."

Alyna Carlton, 22, said she never thought she would see something like that in her lifetime.

"It kind of really opened my eyes, had me realise that I'm not that far removed from the past."

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Some attribute the act to divisive political times

Gina Miranda Samuels, faculty director of the Centre for the Study of Race, Politics and Culture at the University of Chicago, said the burning of crosses may no longer create the degree of fear it did decades ago — but there's sadness at the reminder of the level of hate that still exists.

"The burning a cross in Grant Park, personally, does not instil terror," she said. "If it was on my personal lawn, that would concern me. This doesn't cause me to want to flee Chicago."

Miranda Samuels laid some of the blame on the current political climate.

"I do think we're living in a time when we have a president that stokes this kind of thing and invites this type of stuff," she said.

"People feel emboldened and are invited to see how far they can go."

Frank Chapman, executive director of the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression and a Chicago resident, agreed.

He pointed to how people who stormed the US Capitol on Jan 6, 2021, were ultimately not punished.

President Donald Trump pardoned, commuted prison sentences or ordered the dismissal of cases for all of the nearly 1,600 people charged in the attack.

"The same kind of people got the same white supremacist mentality as a cross-burning," Chapman said.

"So, they figured like they got a license now ... with people pardoned and more or less shaking hands with the devil."

Next week, Obama will be joined by other former presidents and dignitaries to dedicate his presidential library, named the Obama Centre, on a sprawling complex less than 16 kilometres south of Grant Park.

The centre opens to the public on Juneteenth, the federal holiday marking the end of slavery in the US

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