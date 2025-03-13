Bus crash in Bolivia leaves at least 13 dead, 20 injured

LA PAZ — At least 13 people were killed and 20 more injured when a bus crashed into a rock and veered off the road in Bolivia's western Potosi region, local police said on Wednesday (March 12), pointing to landslides caused by heavy rainfall across the region.

Wednesday's crash marks the latest in a series of deadly road collisions in the South American country. So far in 2025 at least 127 fatalities and over 200 injuries had been recorded prior to this accident, according to Bolivian traffic police.

In 2024, the Transit Operative Unit documented more than 15,000 accidents resulting in over 1,480 deaths, with an average of at least four fatalities per day.

[[nid:715251]]