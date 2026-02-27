Buses, trams and trains grind to a halt across Germany at start of 2-day strike

BERLIN - Buses, trams and trains across Germany ground to a halt early Friday as local transport workers heeded a call by the Verdi public sector union to stage a strike on February 27 and 28.

The union is aiming to gain leverage in negotiations that cover working conditions, specifically working hours and shift work, allowances for night and weekend work, as well as salaries. Exact demands vary from state to state.

Talks on a collective wage agreement affect about 150 bus, tram and local train companies with around 100,000 employees in states across Germany, including the cities of Berlin and Hamburg.

