California man charged with drowning autistic sons

PHOTO: Unsplash
AFP

A California man was charged with murder Wednesday for the 2015 drowning of his two severely autistic sons after he drove off a pier in order to collect on insurance policies.

Ali Elmezayen's 13-year-old and eight-year-old were strapped in the back of his Honda sedan as it plunged off the commercial wharf in San Pedro, south of Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old has also been accused of trying to kill his wife Raba Diab, who was saved by a fisherman throwing a flotation device as the suspect swam to a ladder on the dock.

The couple's eldest son, who suffered from a milder form of autism, was away at camp at the time of the tragedy.

Elmezayen, who was arrested in November and is being held without bail, also faces federal insurance fraud charges in connection with the crash.

He told investigators he did not know why he drove off the pier and that he may have mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake or may have had an "evil inside me that pushed me to go."

The Egyptian national collected more than US$260,000(S$353,000) from two companies, even though he told investigators he had no life insurance policies on his sons, according to court documents.

Authorities said Elmezayen transferred most of the money to Egypt and about US$80,000 was seized from his US account.

His trial on nearly two dozen federal charges, including mail and wire fraud, is set to start September 3.

He will then be tried in state court on the murder and attempted murder charges for which prosecutors could seek the death penalty.

The prosecutor's office in Los Angeles initially declined to file charges, citing a lack of evidence.

But further investigation led to the latest indictment.

"This case alleges a calculated and cold-hearted scheme to profit off the deaths of two helpless children," US Attorney Nick Hanna said when the federal charges were handed down in November.

"The alleged conduct shocks the conscience, and we will use every tool available to us to ensure that justice is done."

More about

child abuse abuse Murder/Manslaughter United States
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Russian ex-beauty queen shares Instagram video about love life with former Malaysian King amid divorce reports
Russian ex-beauty queen shares Instagram video about love life with former Malaysian King amid divorce reports
Local actress Jin Yinji hospitalised after taking laxatives to lose weight
Local actress Jin Yinji hospitalised after taking laxatives to lose weight
How can dis b allow? This week in the comments section
How can dis b allow? This week in the comments section
House tour: Picture-perfect nostalgic 3-room HDB flat
House tour: Picture-perfect nostalgic 3-room HDB flat
Fans marvel at photos of Chinese bus driver who looks like Leslie Cheung
Fans marvel at photos of Chinese bus driver who looks like Leslie Cheung
Gardens by the Bay murder trial: Man who strangled China mistress and burned her body found guilty
Gardens by the Bay murder trial: Man who strangled China mistress and burned her body found guilty
1-month-old baby dies on full month celebration after grandfather gives him alcohol
1-month-old baby dies on full month celebration after grandfather gives him alcohol
Man rages at driver and boxes his car in after causing collision
Man rages at driver and boxes his car in after causing collision
Video of man using foot to swipe in-flight screen leaves Twitter users toe-tally disgusted
Video of man using foot to swipe in-flight screen leaves Twitter users toe-tally disgusted
3 for the price of 1? Motorcyclists exit Woodlands carpark at the same time
3 for the price of 1? Motorcyclists exit Woodlands carpark at the same time
Teen arrested for attempting to extort money from woman using confidential information
Teen arrested for attempting to extort money from woman using confidential information
Air China flight uproar after business class mayhem ends at police station
Air China flight uproar after business class mayhem ends at police station

LIFESTYLE

5 reasons why millennials stopped coveting country clubs in Singapore
5 reasons why millennials stopped coveting country clubs in Singapore
Subscription service Access by BMW lets you drive a BMW from $2,388 a month
Subscription service Access by BMW lets you drive a BMW from $2,388 a month
Does NTUC FairPrice live up to its name? A survey of FairPrice house-brand prices
Does NTUC FairPrice live up to its name? A survey of FairPrice house-brand prices
Hire a private jet for your next holiday from Singapore for as low as $363 per flight hour
Hire a private jet for your next holiday from Singapore for as low as $363 per flight hour

Home Works

5 study room feng shui mistakes you would rather not make
5 study room feng shui mistakes you would rather not make
Built-in or freestanding: Which to go for in your home?
Built-in or freestanding: Which to go for in your home?
Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see
Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see
Home renovation guide: Tips to avoid getting duped when renovating your first place
Home renovation guide: Tips to avoid getting duped when renovating your first place

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

How will our local celebrities look like in 40 years? Viral #faceappchallenge shows you how cruel time is
How will our local celebrities look like in 40 years? Viral #faceappchallenge shows you how cruel time is
Disabled Foodpanda rider climbs 14 floors to deliver fried chicken in KL
Disabled Foodpanda rider climbs 14 floors to deliver fried chicken in KL
Simon Yam&#039;s leggy daughter sends Chinese internet users into a frenzy
Simon Yam's leggy daughter sends Chinese internet users into a frenzy
Korean woman pieces together $600 in shredded banknotes, wins respect of the internet
Korean woman pieces together $600 in shredded banknotes, wins respect of the internet

SERVICES