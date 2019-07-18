California man charged with drowning autistic sons

A California man was charged with murder Wednesday for the 2015 drowning of his two severely autistic sons after he drove off a pier in order to collect on insurance policies.

Ali Elmezayen's 13-year-old and eight-year-old were strapped in the back of his Honda sedan as it plunged off the commercial wharf in San Pedro, south of Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old has also been accused of trying to kill his wife Raba Diab, who was saved by a fisherman throwing a flotation device as the suspect swam to a ladder on the dock.

The couple's eldest son, who suffered from a milder form of autism, was away at camp at the time of the tragedy.

Elmezayen, who was arrested in November and is being held without bail, also faces federal insurance fraud charges in connection with the crash.

He told investigators he did not know why he drove off the pier and that he may have mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake or may have had an "evil inside me that pushed me to go."