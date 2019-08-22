Can air pollution trigger depression and schizophrenia?

Air pollution chokes lungs and shortens lives but is also linked to a higher risk of mental illnesses, said researchers on Tuesday in a study based on health data from millions of patients in the United States and Denmark.

People exposed to poor quality air in both countries were more likely to be diagnosed with bipolar disorder or depression, found the study, although critics argued it was flawed and said more research was needed to draw firm conclusions.

"There's quite a few known triggers (for mental illness) but pollution is a new direction," study leader Andrey Rzhetsky, of the University of Chicago told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"Research on dogs and rodents shows air pollution can get into the brain and cause inflammation which results in symptoms resembling depression. It's quite possible that the same thing happens in humans."

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that air pollution kills 7 million people each year - equivalent to 13 deaths every minute - more than the combined total of war, murder, tuberculosis, HIV, AIDs and malaria.