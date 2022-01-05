Canada asks regulator to probe maskless party on Sunwing flight as Covid-19 cases soar

MONTREAL - Canada's minister of transport on Tuesday (Jan 4) called for an investigation into reports of maskless revelers on a recent Sunwing Airlines flight to Cancun, as the country battles soaring cases of Covid-19.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said on Twitter he had asked regulator Transport Canada to investigate media reports of passengers snapping selfies, drinking alcohol and congregating close together on the Dec 30 flight from Montreal.

"I am aware of the reports of unacceptable behaviour on a Sunwing flight," Alghabra said.

The Toronto-headquartered leisure operator said by email that the behavior of a group of passengers on the private charter flight "was unruly and contravened several Canadian aviation regulations as well as public health regulations."

Sunwing said it has canceled the group's return flight to Montreal scheduled for Jan 5 as a result of the carrier's investigation and due to a refusal by the group to accept all terms of carriage.

Sunwing said the flight to Cancun triggered an investigation by its security department and an initial notification to Transport Canada.

The Canadian regulator was not immediately available for comment.

"This is unacceptable behavior from passengers that puts our cabin crew at enormous risk," said Rena Kisfalvi, president of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) local which represents Sunwing flight attendants.

"We need the airlines and the federal government to support and protect our members against this kind of mob behavior and make sure it never happens again."

Des influenceurs québécois risquent des amendes salées et d’être bannis de compagnies aériennes après avoir enfreint des règles de l’aviation durant un gros party qui a dérapé à bord d’un vol pour Cancún. #covid #polqc



Extrait de la fête ci-dessous 📸https://t.co/nGfRjY8uOj pic.twitter.com/kBzZwfp4EQ — Francis Pilon (@FrancisPilon_) January 4, 2022

Canada's most populous provinces have closed in-school learning until Jan 17, with hard-hit Quebec shuttering restaurant dining rooms and enacting a curfew from 10pm to 5am to curb the spread of the coronavirus and rising hospitalisations.