Canada, France, Germany, UK warn against major Israeli ground offensive in Lebanon

WASHINGTON — A "significant Israeli ground offensive" in Lebanon must be averted since it could have devastating humanitarian consequences, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Britain said in a joint statement on Monday (March 16).

Lebanon was sucked into the war in the Middle East on March 2 after the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah opened fire at Israel. Hezbollah said it aimed to avenge the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on the first day of the US and Israel's war on Iran.

Israel responded with an offensive that has killed more than 880 people in Lebanon. More than one million people have been driven from their homes, and more than 130,000 are living in collective shelters, according to Lebanese authorities. Israel has threatened Gaza-scale devastation in Lebanon.

"A significant Israeli ground offensive would have devastating humanitarian consequences and could lead to a protracted conflict," said the statement by Canada, France, Britain, Germany and Italy.

"It must be averted. The humanitarian situation in Lebanon, including ongoing mass displacement, is already deeply alarming."

The statement said the countries support efforts by the Lebanese government to disarm Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.

"We are gravely concerned by the escalating violence in Lebanon and call for meaningful engagement by Israeli and Lebanese representatives to negotiate a sustainable political solution," the countries said.

"We strongly support initiatives to facilitate talks and urge for immediate de-escalation."

[[nid:731482]]