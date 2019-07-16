Canada says another citizen detained in China amid sour ties

Canada's foreign ministry said that a Canadian citizen was detained by the authorities in in Yantai, China, on July 13, 2019.

MONTREAL - China detained another Canadian citizen amid sour relations between the two countries, Canada's foreign ministry said on Saturday (July 13), though the reason for the jailing remains unclear.

"Global Affairs Canada is aware of the detention of a Canadian citizen in Yantai, China," a spokesman told AFP.

He added that "Canadian officials are providing consular assistance" but no further details could be disclosed due to privacy laws.

The detention follows Beijing's jailing of two Canadians earlier this year after Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer for Chinese tech giant Huawei, was taken into custody in Vancouver on a warrant from the United States.

However, a source familiar with the latest detention said there is no indication it was related to the cases of Canadians Michael Kovrig, an ex-diplomat, and Michael Spavor, a consultant.